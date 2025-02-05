Carrick Expects Iheanacho to Push Boro’s Promotion Back to Premier League

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is expecting big things from new signing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho arrived the Sky Bet Championship club on loan from Sevilla on transfer deadline day.

He arrived in Boro after a difficult season in La Liga, but has good pedigree in the English game, having started at Manchester City before spending seven years at Leicester, the final season of which he scored five goals last season to help Leicester City win promotion from the Championship back to the topflight Premier League.

Carrick believes the forward’s experience will be crucial in the club’s promotion push.

“He (Iheanacho) is not a replacement. It’s never one player for one player. It’s a collective responsibility. We’ve got enough throughout the frontline – creating goals, scoring goals,” Carrick told the Northern Echo.

“We’re delighted to get Kelechi in. His quality is pretty obvious and he knows what it takes to be successful at this level from last year. He played in the Premier League for a number of years. He’s a quality, quality player and we’re really happy to have him.”

Similarly, another Super Eagles forward now in the English Championship, Emmanuel Dennis is to earn a weekly salary of £20,000 at Blackburn Rovers after finalizing a late deal with Nottingham Forest for his transfer.

The recent transfer window was busy for Blackburn, as manager John Eustace aimed to strengthen his squad for the remainder of the season in pursuit of a playoff spot.

Further details regarding Dennis’s contract have emerged, indicating that Blackburn has negotiated a favorable deal.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported that the Rovers will pay only £20,000 per week, along with bonuses, which is a small portion of Dennis’s overall wages.

His annual salary is estimated to be around £4 million, translating to over £75,000 per week.

This lower wage commitment aligns well with Blackburn’s wage structure, ensuring that it won’t disrupt the team dynamics in the dressing room. From Nottingham Forest’s perspective, offloading some of Dennis’s wages will be a relief, as he had not been part of the first team and was unlikely to play for the club.