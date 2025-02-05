2027: Ex-APC Chief, Salihu Lukman, Vows to Campaign against President Bola Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Salihu Lukman, has vowed to campaign against President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led administration in 2027 elections.

Lukman, who supported Tinubu and campaigned for his presidency, said the president has arrogantly derailed from the promises he made to Nigerians.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, the ex-APC chieftain challenged the president to prove him wrong, adding that he would offer an apology if he did so.

Explaining why he supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Lukman said he was convinced that the former governor of Lagos State was a true democrat and progressive leader.

“I had the conviction that President Tinubu is truly a progressive politician and a Democrat, which was why I invested my support in him.

“But once I saw him departing from those beliefs I had, I didn’t wait any longer. And I was not pushed by anybody… I am humble enough to admit that my judgement was wrong.

“It is a challenge for President Tinubu to prove many of us wrong, and if he did so, I would be the first to come out and apologise again that I was wrong.

“But to the extent that he continues arrogantly in the direction he’s going, without remorse that he has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians, I have no apology to him, and I will continue to stand and campaign against both the APC and his administration.”

Lukman, who recently joined the call for a coalition to unseat Tinubu in 2027, advised opposition leaders to play competitive politics to take power from the APC in 2027.