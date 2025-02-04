Police Arrest IPO for Allegedly Doctoring Case File in Lagos Teenager’s Sexual Assault Case

Precious Ugwuzor

Detectives at Zone 2 Command, Onikan, have arrested an Investigating Police Officer (IPO) from the Isheri Osun Police Division for allegedly tampering with evidence in a case involving the sexual assault of a teenage student, Edozie Michael Chiagozie. The suspect in the case is a prominent Lagos hotelier, Macdonald Okpara.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted anally by Okpara late last year. Following the incident, he confided in his mother before suffering a severe mental breakdown.

Upon learning of the case, detectives from Zone 2 Command, under the directive of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Adegoke Fayoade, launched an investigation that led to Okpara’s arrest. However, a review of the case file revealed that crucial statements and medical reports had been altered or removed.

Sources disclosed that another teenager, identified only as Balogun, had also accused the hotelier of sexual assault and had provided a detailed confessional statement at Isheri Osun Police Division. Additionally, medical reports from the Mirabel Center at the General Hospital, Ikeja, which documented the abuse, were allegedly doctored.

Determined to uncover the truth, detectives from the Zonal Oracle Unit, led by CSP Uba, stormed Isheri Osun Police Station. During interrogation, the IPO reportedly confessed to deliberately removing key documents from the case file. He later retrieved the missing statements, which included Balogun’s testimony, strengthening the case against Okpara.

In their bid to gather more evidence, detectives visited Okpara’s residence in the Egbeda area of Lagos. The suspect allegedly attempted to mislead them by directing them to a different location, but officers successfully identified his main residence. Investigators also plan to search another secluded mansion near his hotel in the Bucknor area of Ejigbo, which is said to be highly restricted.

Meanwhile, suspicions of police interference have surfaced. When detectives initially attempted to arrest Okpara at his establishment, Empire Hotel, he reportedly contacted officers from the Ejigbo Police Division. Armed officers arrived at the scene, but instead of assisting in the arrest, they allegedly tried to negotiate his release, allowing him to escape.

Police sources suggest that influential individuals may be backing Okpara in an attempt to obstruct the investigation. However, AIG Fayoade has assured that the case will be thoroughly pursued, regardless of external pressures.

As of the time of this report, both Okpara and the IPO remain in police custody.