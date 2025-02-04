Donald Trump, Ramaphosa Bicker over South Africa’s Land Expropriation Law

•US president vows to cut funding to African country

•Set to extend sweeping tariffs to EU, UK

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Donald Trump has said he will cut all funding to South Africa and has launched an investigation into the country’s policies, claiming that a “massive” human rights violation against white people is happening over a new land expropriation law.

In response, the South African government said that the Trump administration needed to have a better understanding of the new law, which is meant to help redress the impact of decades of white minority rule in South Africa under the apartheid regime, which ended in 1994.

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people very badly. A massive human rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed,” Trump said.

During the apartheid era, land was taken from South Africa’s Black majority, who were forced to live in areas designated for Blacks only. The law has been debated and considered for years as a means, according to the government, to right historical wrongs, AP reported.

Elon Musk, who is one of Trump’s close allies, was born and raised in South Africa and has also targeted Ramaphosa’s government, previously accusing it of being anti-white and claiming in 2023 that it was allowing a “genocide” against white farmers.

Trump’s comments appeared to be in reaction to the new land law that South Africa passed last month that gives the government scope to acquire land from private parties if it’s in the public interest.

The law has been criticised by some interest groups in South Africa as opening the way to seize land from some of the country’s white minority. However, the government says people’s rights are still protected and land can only be taken in specific circumstances where it’s not being used productively and it’s in the public interest that the land is redistributed.

Ramaphosa, in a statement yesterday noted that the expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.

The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.

“South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Trump has said he’s extending trade tariffs on the European Union (EU) and UK, but signaled that a deal could still be worked out with Britain.

Trump had sent global markets into a tailspin after following through on his threat to impose import tariffs on the US’ largest trading partners, applying a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10 per cent levy on goods from China. The tariffs are set to come into effect today (Tuesday).

All three countries have slammed the levies. Canada has retaliated with its own sanctions on US imports, with Mexico threatening to do the same. China said it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Asked about the prospect of tariffs on goods from the UK and EU, Trump told the BBC that both were acting “out of line,” but that the EU was behaving worse, and that tariffs could be imposed on the bloc “pretty soon.”

“They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products, they take almost nothing, and we take everything from them. Millions of cars, tremendous amounts of food and farm products,” he commented as he arrived in Maryland. He said there was no timeline for imposing tariffs, but that they would come “pretty soon.”

As for Britain, with whom the US has a more nuanced trade relationship, the president said that he believed a deal could still be reached, Reuters said.

“The UK is out of line. But I’m sure that one, I think, that one can be worked out,” Trump said, adding that he was “getting along very well” with the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

Trump has long accused a number of America’s largest trading partners of exploiting the US, citing large and persistent trade deficits. Trump sees tariffs as a way to redress the balance, arguing that the policy will boost US jobs and growth. Critics warn that levies will also hurt US citizens, as costs are passed on to consumers.

The EU is seen as next on Trump’s tariff list, given it is the largest bloc to entertain trade with the US and has come under frequent criticism for its persistent trade surplus with the States.

European Commission data show that the EU had a trade surplus of 155.8 billion euros ($159.6 billion) with the U.S. for goods in 2023, but ran a 104-billion-euros deficit on services.

Machinery and vehicles make up the largest chunk of EU exports to the US by product group, followed by chemicals, other manufactured goods and medicinal and pharmaceutical products, CNBC said.

Trump described the U.S.’ trade deficit with the EU as an “atrocity,” repeating his previous comments that the bloc had “taken advantage” of its relationship with the U.S.

“I can tell you that, because they’ve really taken advantage of us. And, you know, we have over a $300 billion deficit. I wouldn’t say there’s a timeline (for tariffs) but it’s going to be pretty soon,” Trump said.

Officials from the EU have previously suggested that the bloc could respond to U.S. tariffs “in a proportionate way,” with the EU, echoing that it would “respond firmly.”

“Across-the-board tariff measures raise business costs, harm workers and consumers. Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides,” a Commission spokesperson said in a statement.

“At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products. Our trade and investment relationship with the U.S. is the biggest in the world. There is a lot at stake. We should both be looking at strengthening this relationship,” the commission spokesperson added.

On Monday, a British government spokesperson said, “We have a fair and balanced trading relationship which benefits both sides of the Atlantic,” in comments reported by Reuters.

The tariff threat is bound to be at the centre of discussions when Starmer joins EU leaders in Brussels on Monday to discuss the region’s defense strategy. It’s likely that the risk of a trade war will be high on the agenda as Britain and the EU look to deepen economic and political ties five years after the UK left the bloc.