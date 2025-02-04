Air Peace Must Be Protected, It’s Our National Carrier, Says Activist

Bennett Oghifo

Nigerian activist Adetoun Adeniyi has called for strong public support for Air Peace, describing the airline as a national asset that must be protected.

Adeniyi’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the airline over recent controversies, particularly concerning its passenger luggage policies.

She dismissed the negative narratives, insisting that Air Peace plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s aviation sector and deserves backing rather than condemnation.

“No Air Peace slander will be tolerated,” she stated firmly, arguing that Nigerians often hold local businesses to higher standards than foreign competitors.

“We cannot try this in a foreign land,” she added, highlighting what she described as double standards in consumer expectations.

Addressing concerns about alleged hidden charges and passenger treatment, Adeniyi explained that Air Peace’s policies align with global aviation safety standards.

“Every aircraft has a maximum take-off weight. If the exact weight being carried is not declared, it could lead to unsafe operations or even accidents,” she said.

Her comments have sparked debate, with many Nigerians echoing her sentiments about the need to support indigenous enterprises.

However, some critics argue that local businesses must also improve service delivery to earn public trust.

As discussions continue, Adeniyi remains steadfast in her position: “Air Peace is our pride, and we must protect it.”

