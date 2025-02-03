REA, GEF, UNDP Sign Deals to Deliver 23 Power Mini-grids to 70,000 Nigerians

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Global Environment Facility (GEF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, have signed grant agreements to deliver electricity to 70,000 Nigerians through 23 power mini-grids.



Under the Africa Mini-grids Programme (AMP), the partners said the plan would advance the country’s clean energy ecosystem and catalyse socio-economic development through the deployment of renewable infrastructure, especially for agricultural development.

An impact-focused initiative active in 21 countries, the Africa mini-grids programme, which was launched in 2022, is being funded by GEF and supported by UNDP.



With capacity ranging from 30 kilowatt peak (kwp) to 200kwp, the intervention is designed to impact over 70,000 Nigerians, enabling over 600 productive use connections and over 375 social connections, a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja stressed.

Already, 18 renewable energy developers have been awarded grant agreements to the tune of $5.91 million, the statement added.



Out of 120 sites in the energy pipeline developed through the Energising Agriculture Programme (EAP), 23 sites have been prioritised for the pilot phase of the AMP, spread across the six geographical zones of the country.

The statement said, “These sites reflect diverse agricultural activities across these zones with a focus on grain processing; enhancing energy efficiency in staple food production; non-grain processing; strengthening support and value addition for cash crops and other agro by-products.

“It will also include cold storage to reduce post-harvest losses and enable access to cooling and refrigeration solutions.”



While speaking on REA’s partnership with the GEF and UNDP, Chief Executive of the agency, Abba Aliyu, explained that the programme aligned with the federal government’s focus on the optimisation of decentralised renewable energy solutions.

Aliyu stated, “REA’s focus on energy access for agricultural productivity is deliberate, as agriculture remains a central industry that will aid economic growth and inclusion, if well harnessed.



“Beyond powering homes, the implementation of the AMP will energise businesses, strengthen innovation in the sector, foster job creation, and reduce energy poverty across the country.”

GEF Operational Focal Person, and Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr. Stanley Jonah, explained that the completion of the AMP projects will not only enhance the agricultural value chain but also impact the quality of lives of rural dwellers.



UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, represented by the Head of Climate Change Unit, UNDP Nigeria, Muyiwa Odele, explained that the timely delivery of the energy access interventions will ensure broader opportunities for the private sector and serve as a guide for the over 21 implementing countries in Africa.



AMP Programme Lead at REA, Dr. Bala Tyoden, while commending the renewable energy developers for working closely with REA on the implementation of AMP, urged the grantees to uphold the culture of compliance and adherence to standards and specifications.



Tyoden added that REA and its partners remained committed to the delivery of efficient and sustainable infrastructure to Nigerians in last-mile communities.

While speaking on the programme’s “gender marker”, he urged the developers to encourage female inclusion within their workforce to improve female participation in the energy sector.

With a 48-month timeline, the mini-grids are targeted at catalysing access to energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure for small-holder farmers in last-mile communities.