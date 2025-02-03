PDP Chieftain Berates Governors Forum’s Stand on National Secretary Position

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Umar Abdullahi, has berated the statement of the Governors Forum over the position of the National Secretary of the party.

Abdullahi, who is a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) said the statement is inflammatory and capable of deepening the crisis.

According to a statement signed by the PDP NEC member, ‘’The use of communique in addressing a conflict within the party is not an appropriate step for such a dignified forum. The governors are supposed to deploy all internal conflict resolution mechanisms before resorting to public pronouncement. The forum holds a place of honour and should discharge their duties in a fatherly manner.’’

He added: ‘’Again, disregarding the legal position of the matter in issuing a public statement of such nature, the governors appear to be exercising authority beyond their constitutional powers. Their opinion counts but cannot override the decision of the court of competent jurisdiction and that of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party which is a statutory organ of the party.’’

According to Abdullahi, ‘’It was understood that, the BoT resolved in their last meeting of January 29, to set up a committee headed by Turaki, SAN to look into the matter and advise the party appropriately but two days later the governors issued a counter statement in their communique recognising Ude Okoye.

‘’The decision of the governors is not an appropriate step to achieve peace moreso when the appeal is pending in court for determination.

‘’It is quite unfortunate that the PDP Governors’ Forum decided not to wait for the Fact-finding Committee set up by the PDP BoT to complete its assignment, before issuing an advisory that has escalated the crisis.

‘’The Governors’ Forum could have set up their own independent committee to look into the matter, in the best interest of the Party.’’, he stressed.

In the petition to the security agencies, Senator Anyanwu alleged that a certain group of persons forged the PDP Constitution/Electoral Guidelines which they used in misleading the court in delivering judgement against him.

Anyanwu maintained: ‘’This is something that should be taken up seriously before anybody can back up the judgement. An issue of forgery involving PDP document is a serious criminal offence which the governors are expected to fight against. A crime of such magnitude is not what the party should treat with sentiment or levity.

‘’There is reason for the governors to retrace their actions as critical leaders of the party and the nation to ensure that due diligence is followed in resolving this crisis rocking the party. Towing the part of the BoT by setting up an independent committee to review the case is the right thing to do to avoid making someone a victim of mischief or creating an environment for crises.’’