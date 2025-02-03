  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

Liberia Seeks Nigeria’s Collaboration On Climate Change 

Business | 1 hour ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

Lawmakers and environmentalists from the Republic of Liberia have sought collaboration with Nigeria on measures to combat effects of climate change, which is currently ravaging many countries of the world.

The Liberian delegation, led by Hon Ernest Manseah Snr, stated this in separate sessions with the Senate and House of Representatives Committees  on Ecology and Climate  Change in Abuja.

Manseah Snr told the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change chaired by Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), said Nigeria being a country that is far ahead of others across the globe on mitigation against climate change, is seen as a place to visit and learn .

He said, “We have come to learn from you Distinguished members of this committee on how Nigeria as a country, has been mitigating the effects of climate change. We are here to engage with you on that and take home , very remarkable measures being taken here to confront the environmental challenges caused by climate change.

In his remarks, Dickson said Climate Change remained a major challenge , requiring all African countries to put up thinking cap for required ways of rising up to the challenge .

The former governor of Bayelsa State said, “Here in Nigeria, for effective way of confronting challenges of climate change , we have an Act or better put,  law with relevant provisions for measures and actions that will mitigate its effects .

“The Act or law, is the first in Africa which makes Nigeria,  one of the leading countries in the world addressing the issues of climate change but nonetheless, still needs collaboration with other countries for more effective ways of confronting challenges of climate change.”

