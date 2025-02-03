Iheanacho Seal Loan Move to English Championship Boro

English Championship club Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Sevilla for the loan transfer of Kelechi Iheanacho for the rest of the season.

According to Top Transfer Expert, Ben Jacobs, Middlesbrough finally beat Scottish giants Celtic to Iheanacho’s signature.

Last season, Iheanacho, 28, featured in the Championship to help Leicester City win promotion back to the Premier League.

Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta has said Iheanacho does not have a future at the La Liga club after he struggled to impress in the first round of the campaign