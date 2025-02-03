FG Introduces Withholding Tax, Aims to Increase Revenue for Critical Sectors

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

In a significant move to modernise its tax framework, Nigeria has introduced the Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding Tax Regulation 2024), which took effect at the beginning of 2025.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja Sunday, the Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Communication and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro, said the reform aims to streamline tax collection, enhance compliance and increase revenue for critical sectors like healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

“The new regulation is a game-changer for Nigeria’s tax landscape. It will ensure that taxes are collected efficiently and transparently while fostering accountability among businesses and employers,” Omokaro said.

The regulation mandates the deduction of taxes directly from payments such as salaries, rent, professional fees and dividends.

By placing the responsibility on businesses, employers and other payers to withhold taxes at the point of payment, the government, he said, hopes to ensure a steady revenue inflow and minimise tax evasion.

The new regulation, he explained, introduces strategic measures, including integrating Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) with transactions and setting penalties for non-compliance.

By adjusting tax rates for residents and non-residents, the government seeks to support local businesses while ensuring fair accountability for foreign businesses.

This initiative, according to him, is expected to create a more equitable tax system where individuals and businesses contribute their fair share to national development.

“The projected increase in revenue is anticipated to fund essential public services, stimulating economic growth and improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

“Despite its potential benefits, implementing the new regulation poses challenges. Businesses may need to invest in software and training to accurately deduct and remit taxes. Small enterprises and vendors risk inadvertent non-compliance due to a lack of awareness.

“Sectors such as gaming and telecommunications will also need to adapt to unique tax obligations under the new rules.

“The introduction of this regulation comes with high expectations. However, government agencies must intensify awareness campaigns to help businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, navigate the changes smoothly,” noted a tax consultant, who preferred to remain anonymous.”

He further noted that the Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding Tax Regulation 2024) underscores Nigeria’s commitment to a transparent, fair and efficient tax system.

“The government’s approach balances stricter enforcement with thoughtful exemptions and modernized processes, fostering an environment where compliance becomes seamless and advantageous.

“For taxpayers, the reform presents an opportunity to embrace accountability. For businesses, it offers a structured framework for innovation and growth. For the nation, it marks a step towards financial stability and sustainable development.

“The ultimate success of this regulation depends on effective implementation and the cooperation of all stakeholders. With dedication and collaboration, Nigeria has the potential to redefine its taxation landscape, paving the way for equity, growth and prosperity,” he said.