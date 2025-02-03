Akinmolayan: How Government Can Further Unleash Growth of the Creative Industry

The Nigerian filmmaking industry has achieved global acclaim, thanks to its outstanding movies that have captivated audiences with African narratives and splendor. However, there are still enormous opportunities for further growth, as highlighted by Niyi Akinmolayan, CEO of Anthill Studios, in this exclusive interview. Excerpts!

How would you describe the current state of the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially in light of a challenging economic environment?

The entertainment industry has shown remarkable resilience, even in the face of economic difficulties. This is evident in the performance at the box office and the success of our projects on global platforms like Netflix and Amazon. Despite rising inflation, there remains a genuine love for Nigerian creative works and robust audience consumption.

Funding the entertainment industry in Nigeria seems to be largely private-sector driven. What can the government do differently to support its growth?

The government needs to recognize the entertainment industry as a significant contributor to GDP with even greater potential. In other countries, arts for children are often funded, not purely for profit but for cultural and social impact. The government can provide support through initiatives like tax write-offs, ensuring safe and secure locations for production, and offering low-interest, merit-based loans. Additionally, the government should collaborate with filmmakers to combat piracy effectively.

Regarding filmmaking and streaming on global platforms, has Nigeria’s potential been fully realized?

Not yet. The government should play an active role when engaging with streaming platforms entering the country. These companies have significant funds and are eager to invest but require assurances of market penetration and support. Nigeria can also position itself as an affordable and safe location for international productions. By ensuring that streaming services engage local talent—both technical and creative—Nigeria could host projects with ties to Africa or West Africa, fostering knowledge transfer and economic benefits.

You’ve mentioned that movies targeted at children are often overlooked in Nigeria. Have you noticed any shift in this trend?

Unfortunately, the situation has worsened. Children are often cast in adult roles and featured in films inappropriate for their age. At Anthill Studios, we are leading efforts to create transformative content for children—content that fosters national responsibility, a love for discovery and adventure, and casual educational entertainment. This untapped market has immense economic potential.

You’ve been quoted saying that a “Disney for Africa” is possible. What do you mean, and how can this vision be realized?

A future African Disney is entirely possible. We’ve started with shows like Temi and the LabaLaba Band. However, achieving this requires the support of parents, brands, and other stakeholders. Brands, in particular, can connect with families through products and services, creating mutually beneficial partnerships. Globally, companies like Disney thrive by dedicating themselves to family and children’s entertainment. Africa has a rich tradition of storytelling, so the question is—what are we waiting for?

Lagos has long been Nigeria’s filming hub, but the country boasts of beautiful landscapes across its regions. Have you noticed a shift in this regard?

Yes, there’s been a shift. Many epic films have been shot outside Lagos, offering fresh visual perspectives. For example, Jagun Jagun, King of Thieves, and Lisabi were filmed in Oyo State, while Mikolo showcased the stunning landscapes of Ondo State. Exploring these locations broadens creative possibilities for filmmakers.

Has Nollywood leveraged its increased global visibility to boost Nigeria’s tourism industry?

Unfortunately, no. Nigeria has not fully exploited Nollywood’s global recognition to promote tourism.

Nigerian films were once criticized for poor quality and lack of creativity. Have you noticed improvements?

Absolutely. The industry has made significant progress in technical quality, storytelling, and market positioning. However, the majority of films still fall short of the desired standard, which is why perceptions haven’t changed entirely.

If you were to write a letter to the government on children’s programming, what would be your key message?

The government should prioritize funding for creators focused on children’s content. In the UK, for instance, budgets are allocated specifically for children’s shows like CBeebies. These programs serve as tools to educate and communicate important messages to children. Nigeria should emulate this by empowering creators with the necessary resources to produce quality children’s programming.

You recently announced Anthill Studios’ first sitcom for families. Can you share an update on the project?

Temi and the LabaLaba Band is currently in post-production and will premiere on YouTube and television by Easter of this year.

You’re known for your passion for children’s programming. Can you share the inspiration behind this?

I grew up watching inspiring programs on NTA Channel 10 and Channels TV. These shows made me dream of becoming a rocket scientist, a superhero, and so much more. Unfortunately, much of that content has been replaced with adult-focused programming. When I had my own kids, I realized they were missing out on the kind of content that stimulated my imagination. I decided to step in and create what I wanted them to experience.

If you had to leave the film industry, what would you do next?

I would probably venture into a combination of technology and filmmaking.