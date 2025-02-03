AACE Foods Empowers Farmers to Tackle Food Waste

AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited has announced the launch of a transformative training programme aimed at empowering smallholder farmers and agro-transporters in Nigeria. This initiative seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices, reduce food loss and waste, and enhance food security and nutrition within local communities.

Recognising the critical role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economy, the programme focuses on strengthening the livelihoods and economic resilience of key players within the country’s agricultural value chain. According to a statement, through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the adoption of innovative techniques, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited will address the pressing challenges of food waste and post-harvest losses while fostering long-term sustainability.

Commenting, Managing Director, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited, Gloria Nwabuike, said: “Agriculture is at the heart of Nigeria’s economy, and reducing food loss and waste is critical to achieving food security. This training initiative demonstrates our commitment to equipping farmers and agro-transporters with the tools and knowledge needed to drive sustainable growth, strengthen livelihoods, and enhance resilience in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.”

“With this programme, 2,500 Lead Farmers and 50 Agro Transporters will receive training, equipping them to train an additional 7,500 farmers. Ultimately, we aim to impact over 10,000 farmers, including women. This initiative reflects a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s food systems, promoting sustainability, and empowering local communities,” she added.

She explained that the initiative emphasises the promotion of good agricultural practices to boost productivity and ensure sustainability. It prioritizes reducing food loss and waste through improved handling, storage, and processing methods.

“ Additionally, it is designed to enhance food security and nutritional outcomes within local communities while building the economic resilience of farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.”

“The expected impact includes increased awareness and implementation of sustainable practices among smallholder farmers, significant reductions in food loss and waste across the agricultural value chain, and improved food security and nutrition within participating communities. The programme also aims to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, creating a more robust and efficient agricultural ecosystem,” the statement concluded.