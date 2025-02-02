NPC Debunks Notice of Recruitment in Ekiti

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Ekiti State at the weekend warned members of the public to disregard a trending fake report of a purported recruitment exercise by the commission for the 2025 Population and Housing census.

The fake report, according to a statement issued by an official of the commission in Ekiti State, Mrs Falope Titilayo, was created by some mischief makers to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, adding that the commission is not undergoing any census Ad-hoc staff recruitment exercise at the moment since the federal government has not fixed a date yet for the next population and housing census.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Population Commission, Ekiti State, has been drawn to a fake website https://qpetition.org/NPC-Ad-Hoc-Staff-Recruitment.html created by some mischief makers concerning the purported recruitment for the 2025 Population and Housing Census to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that it is not undergoing any census Ad-hoc Staff recruitment exercise at the moment as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has not issued a proclamation on the date for the conduct of the next Population and Housing Census.”

The NPC official, who advised Ekiti State residents to always get the correct information from the commission, said members of the public would be adequately informed of such a recruitment exercise immediately after President Bola Tinubu announced the date for the census exercise.

She stated, “Whenever Mr. President fixes a date for the conduct of the upcoming Population and Housing Census and the Commission, a calendar of activities which will include the date of recruitment of Ad-hoc staff for the census exercise, will be unveiled on the national media and the NPC social media platforms and website.

“Consequently, we implore the general public to disregard the fake website and its false information trending online to avoid falling victim to swindlers. The Commission is taking every measure to uncover those behind the fake website. The people of Ekiti are advised always to get the correct information concerning the Commission’s activities on the official NPC social media handles and website.“

The state expressed the determination of the commission to continue to update the populace on developments regarding the conduct of the Population and Housing Census in Nigeria as events unfold. We urge everyone to continue to support the Commission to ensure a successful census exercise.