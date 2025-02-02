Julius D. Rone, Bamanga Usman, Gbenga Komolafe, and Other Industry Titans Honored at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Forum Awards Night

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Forum hosted a spectacular Awards Night at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, bringing together the crème de la crème of the industry in a celebration of excellence, innovation, and the visionaries shaping the nation’s energy landscape. Now in its second edition, the event has solidified its position as one of the most prestigious gatherings in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, attracting industry leaders, investors, regulators, and key stakeholders.



Representing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Dr Kelechi Ofebu, Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, reinforced the importance of celebrating individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing the sector. Speaking on behalf of NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, he highlighted the industry’s role in tackling national challenges and driving economic transformation.



The awards segment of the night was the heart of the event, where outstanding individuals and organisations were honoured for their contributions to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. Among those recognised was Dr. Julius D. Rone, Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG, a name that has become synonymous with pioneering efforts in floating LNG development in Nigeria. Also honoured was Bamanga Jada Usman, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), whose leadership has driven significant investments into the sector. Engr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of NUPRC, was also among the distinguished awardees, alongside other industry heavyweights whose work continues to shape the industry’s trajectory.



A significant highlight of the night came during Bamanga Usman’s speech, where he shed light on Nigeria’s underutilised natural gas reserves. With an estimated 209 trillion cubic feet of gas—far exceeding the country’s crude oil reserves—Usman reaffirmed the need to harness gas as a cleaner and more sustainable energy alternative. He spoke extensively about the government’s push for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as part of Nigeria’s energy transition, positioning gas as the future of the country’s energy economy. His announcement that OGFZA had secured an $8 billion foreign investment for the production of 348 metric tons of green and blue hydrogen sparked widespread excitement, with many seeing it as a crucial step in attracting global investors and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the emerging energy market.



Adding to the excitement of the evening was the launch of Energy Express Magazine, a new publication dedicated to showcasing the achievements of industry players, regulators, and investors. Speaking at the unveiling, Dr. Julius D. Rone noted that the magazine would serve as an essential platform to document and celebrate the progress being made within the sector. With the rapid shifts in the energy industry, such a publication is expected to play a crucial role in keeping stakeholders informed and fostering collaborations that will drive further growth.