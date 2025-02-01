Samuel Chukwueze: Spain Return on the Card

His 13 goals and 11 assists for Villarreal in the 2022-23 season encouraged Italian powerhouse, AC Milan, to cough out €28 million for the transfer of Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze to the San Siro Stadium. However, since his move to the Italian fashion capital, the 25-year-old has not been able to sustain his Yellow Submarine’s form and the Rossoneri are ready to ship him out if the right offer comes. With Real Sociedad keen on January move, a return to Spain is on the horizon for Chukwueze

According to reports, there is a risk that Chukwueze’s future is away from Milan despite the heroics off the bench during the dramatic 3-2 win over Parma on Sunday, in which he scored the 95th-minute winner.

According to reports from Superdeporte, aside that Real Sociedad have shown interest in the Nigerian winger, Chukwueze is not in the plans of Milan’s new coach, Sergio Conceicao and the directors are even willing to offload him before the winter transfer window closes.

However, the Rossoneri would only be willing to do so in the event it were a permanent transfer and therefore no loan formula will be considered. Around €13-18m could be enough to convince Milan though, between the fixed sum and potential bonuses.

Chukwueze was Milan’s most expensive signing during the 2023 summer window, joining for €20m plus €8m in bonuses from Villarreal. He penned a contract until 2028 with a salary of €4m net per season, but Spain could be in his future again if Sociedad come forward.

Real Sociedad are exploring the possibility of signing the winger from AC Milan during the January transfer window, with the Spanish club keen to offer him a return to La Liga.

Chukwueze’s progress has been hindered by injuries and the form of Christian Pulisic, who has firmly established himself on the right wing under different Milan coaches, and the Nigerian, who joined Milan from Villarreal in 2023 in a deal worth around €28 million, has struggled to make a significant impact in Italy.

Despite a slow start to his Milan career, Chukwueze has had moments of brilliance, including a dramatic injury-time winner in a recent 3-2 victory against Parma.

However, reports from Spain suggest that Real Sociedad are closely monitoring his situation, with the Basque side looking to strengthen their attack for the remainder of the season.

AC Milan are reportedly willing to part ways with Chukwueze if the right offer arrives, with the club unwilling to consider a loan move.

The Rossoneri are believed to have set an asking price of between €13 million and €18 million, ensuring they avoid a financial loss on their initial investment.

Offloading him would provide the club with financial flexibility, allowing them to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Milan have already made moves in the transfer market, including an approach for Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini, further indicating that Chukwueze’s time at San Siro may be coming to an end.

However, his time in Italy has not lived up to expectations, prompting Sociedad to consider a move.

The Spanish club, currently competing in the Europa League, believe Chukwueze’s pace and dribbling ability would add a new dimension to their attack.

If a deal materialises, it could offer the Nigerian international a fresh start in an environment where he has previously thrived.

While no formal bid has been submitted yet, developments are expected in the coming days as Sociedad weigh their options.

Meanwhile, another La Liga side, Sevilla are ready to rival Real Socieded for Chukwueze’s signature but on a loan arrangement.

The Andalusian club, known for its astute transfer dealings, sees Chukwueze as a dynamic addition to bolster their attack for the remainder of the La Liga campaign. His ability to play on the wing and in central attacking roles adds versatility, making him an attractive prospect for Sevilla’s tactical setup.

A loan deal could prove mutually beneficial, as Chukwueze would have the chance to rediscover his rhythm and develop further, while Sevilla would gain a talented winger capable of making an immediate impact.

With negotiations reportedly progressing, all signs point to a potential reunion between Chukwueze and La Liga, with Sevilla FC poised to make the Nigerian their next reinforcement.

If Milan receive an offer that meets their valuation, Chukwueze’s Serie A adventure could be cut short after just one and a half seasons.