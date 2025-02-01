Party Controlling Rivers’ LGs Vows to Win More States in 2027

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Action Peoples Party (APP) currently controlling 22 out of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, has vowed to take over more states in the 2027 general elections.

This was as the party ratified ‘Big Elephant” as the official logo of the party during its national convention.

The ratification took place at a well attended national convention of the party in Abuja, yesterday.

The event was monitored by a team from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party’s National Chairman, Bar. Uche Nnadi, announced the ratification of the new logo to the party stakeholders at the endof the meeting.

He explained that the decision was based on popular demand.

He said the new logo, ‘Elephant’ represents the strength of the party and its readiness to wrestle power from more states in the 2027 general elections.

He added that the party was fast repositioning itself ahead of the next general elections.

He described the party’s victory at the last council election in Rivers State as a landmark and strong signal that it stood a good electoral chance in the next elections.

Nnadi said, “May we take a moment to applaud our resounding victories in the recently concluded Rivers State Local Government Elections.

“Winning 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats and 314 out of 319 councillorship positions is not only a remarkable achievement but a testament to the faith and trust the people have placed in our party.

“This success underscores our values of integrity, hard work, and service to the people.

“We extend our special appreciation to the people of Rivers State for standing resolutely with us and ensuring that their votes counted in a peaceful, free, and fair election.

“Despite efforts by certain forces to hinder the will of the people, the people of Rivers State, by the grace of God, stood firm and made history.

“Additionally, we celebrate a significant breakthrough in Jigawa State, where we secured a councillorship seat. Though modest compared to our triumphs in Rivers State.

“By every measure, the APP is the fastest-growing political party in Nigeria today.

“Our manifesto resonates with citizens across the nation, and our message of hope and transformation is reaching the grassroots.

“Let us continue to build on this momentum as we advance toward even greater heights. We are the big elephant party, and we are poised to take over Nigeria.

“As part of our broader strategy to strengthen and reposition the Action Peoples Party for future challenges and opportunities, we are embarking on a comprehensive constitutional amendment process.

“This initiative seeks to activate all organs of the party, particularly the Board of Trustees (BOT), which plays a pivotal role in upholding our principles and guiding our decisions.

“This repositioning will ensure that our structures are not only operational but also responsive to the aspirations of our members and the Nigerian people.

“By fostering transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, we will lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and increased influence.”

The chairman urged every member to actively engage in this process as we work collectively to build a stronger and more dynamic party.

He said, “In recognition of the transformative power of technology, I am delighted to announce the launch of the Action Peoples Party’s new official website.

“This platform reflects our commitment to modernity, transparency and accessibility.

“The website will serve as a central hub for disseminating information about party activities, policies, and initiatives.

“It also introduces an online membership registration system, making it easier for citizens from across Nigeria and the diaspora to join our movement.

“Through this innovation, we aim to foster greater inclusivity and engagement, empowering more Nigerians to actively participate in the process,” he stated.