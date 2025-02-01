Industrial Revolution Remains Solution to Nigeria’s Real-time Challenges, Says NGO

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Coderina Edutech, has stated that the application of technological tools such as STEM, robotics and a host of other Artificial intelligence (AI) will serve as solutions to real-time challenges.

The Founder, Olajide Ajayi, while speaking in Abuja yesterday at the National Robotics Championships stated that the emergence of technology in the fourth industrial revolution is an enabler to solving real-time challenges especially for Nigerian youths.

Ajayi explained that challenges are everywhere but it takes only those who are able to convert those challenges into opportunities that will thrive in the knowledge economy adding that sadly, Africa has missed out in the fourth revolution but assured that Coderina has created an enabler for students to face future challenges using technology.

“I think Africa missed out a bit during the initial four technology revolutions but this is now an opportunity for us again. Technology is an enabler, it levels the playing field for everybody. It only takes you to know how to use it, if you know how to use it, you can create with it and it takes those who create with it to change the world.

“So we’re creating an enablement not only for the secondary school students or for the primary school students but also for the teachers as well because you can’t teach what you don’t know so the overall plan is to start an ecosystem of young people who are creating with technology and solving real-life problems with technology.”

He noted that Coderina is poised at making Nigeria to be the first in Africa and second in the world to designate robotics as a sporting event this move he said will ensure inclusivity for young people adding that technology has advanced to STEM education hence Nigeria must not be left behind.

“We want to make this very inclusive so that girls will see themselves in this, boys that are not inclined in doing anything with technology will still find a role to play in all of this and still be able to learn and master the use of technology effectively to change their lives.

“We want these young people is to be enabled to be given the right tools and

resources to position them for the future of work and entrepreneurship,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, highlighted the importance of the championship which he described as topnotch capable of projecting Nigerians to compete favorably anywhere in the world.

Gwarzo however noted that National Robotics Championships promotes advocacy, capacity building for both students and teachers and the spirit of competitive culture not against themselves but time to accomplish tasks which are multidimensional.

adding that policies are readily available to support similar initiatives.

“If this culture is imbibed fully, our expectation is that our students can compete favourably anywhere in the world, am impressed with what I have seen today and I look forward to seeing Nigerians top globally.

“Usually, government does not embark on an event until there’s a policy on ground, so we have a policy that aims at promoting this at all levels and that’s why I told you methodically that this is how activity evolves up to this stage so there is a policy.”