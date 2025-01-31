Ports Transformation Agenda,  War Against Arbitrary Shipping Charges Excite Freight Forwarders

Eromosele Abiodun

The move by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to enthrone efficiency in ports operations in the country has been described as a good development for the economy and maritime industry.

Freight forwarders and research group under the aegis of Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SERE) while commending the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Barr Pius Akutah, for the various measures aimed at transforming the nation’s ports industry, said it was good that Nigeria is working towards achieving what happens in other global ports.

Excited about the efforts of the council to bring about global standard in Nigerian ports operations, Head of Operations of the Group, Dr. Eugene Nweke, said this was good news for shippers in Nigeria.

Nweke said that the moves were capable of impacting positively on cost of doing business in the ports and prices of goods in the market.

He observed that Akutah has been making efforts to introduce more positive changes to the maritime and ports industry since he assumed office.

In a chat with newsmen, Nweke said Akutah has shown deep concerns about “promoting and ensuring the efficiency of ports, checking arbitrary charges, and promoting trade facilitation”.

According to Nweke, the NSC CEO, has performed creditably since assuming office over a year ago, adding that he has also been engaging stakeholders to improve the industry’s operations.

Nweke said, “With his committed management team and staff, they have promoted and canvassed for the efficiency of ports, checked arbitrary charges, and promoted trade facilitation within the Council’s capacity. Also, under his watch, the Council has made significant recoveries on behalf of shippers. The compliance unit under his leadership has been reported to have recovered hundreds of millions of naira for shippers, which is a testament to his commitment to protecting their interests.

“His management team and staff have made constant interventions on behalf of shippers across the board, and this development is noteworthy. He has been a strong advocate for the rights of shippers and has worked tirelessly to ensure that they receive fair treatment from shipping companies, terminal operators, and other service providers. Whether it’s through negotiations, mediation, or regulatory actions, Akutah in particular has consistently demonstrated his dedication to promoting the welfare of shippers to the best of his abilities and most importantly his interactions with them.”

He added, “One of his notable achievements is the implementation of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), which has helped to drive the digitalization and automation of the NSC’s operations . He has also been a strong proponent of a strong legal framework for the Shippers’ Council as the nation’s Port Economic Regulator, which will enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the nation’s ports .

“Under his leadership, the NSC has also made significant progress in canvassing for and promoting port efficiency, trade facilitation, and regional maritime hub development . Against all odds, the NSC has worked closely with terminal operators to ensure that they have the necessary equipment to facilitate trade and improve the overall efficiency of the ports. And their commitment to promoting the interests of shippers and other stakeholders in the maritime industry is truly commendable.

“The NSC has as ever before sustained the tradition of consultative engagement with industry operators, by regularly reaching out to stakeholders, including shipping companies, terminal operators, freight forwarders and other service providers, to cross fertilize ideas, promote trade facilitation and improve the industry’s operations.”

Nweke added that when the new NSC Bill is finally signed into law, the ports industry will witness even more transformation as the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency with Akutah, will be better positioned with more powers to make significant contributions to the development of the maritime industry.

Nweke said, “ His experience, expertise, and passion for promoting the welfare of shippers make him the ideal person to lead this new agency. By professional projection, the new agency is expected to help the industry perform better by providing a more effective regulatory framework, promoting competition, and ensuring that the interests of shippers and other stakeholders are protected.

“On internal administration and other concerns, I must candidly admit that Akutah has indeed prioritized staff welfare, human resources training, and development, as well as prompt representation of the Council at crucial industry events. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the well-being and growth of his staff, recognizing that a happy and skilled team is essential to the success of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, though more is expected in this aspect, even though a function of sound funding of the Council.

“Under his leadership, the council has made significant strides in promoting a positive work environment, providing opportunities for professional development, and encouraging staff participation in industry events. For instance, he inaugurated a Disciplinary Committee for Senior and Junior Staff Associations, which is a testament to his emphasis on fairness, transparency, and accountability within the organization. “Without sounding sentimental, the NSC remains the stakeholders meeting point, where sundry maritime industry issues are easily resolved “