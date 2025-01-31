NYSC DG: Corps Members to Receive New N77,000 Monthly Allowance This February

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has said corps members would start receiving the new monthly allowance of N77,000 this February, 2025.

Ahmed, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream 11 corps members in Katsina, said the allowance has been captured in the 2025 Federal Government’s budget.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed. By next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” the NYSC DG said.

He explained that the N77,000 monthly allowance was approved by the federal government and urged the corps members to reciprocate the government’s gesture during their service year.

He emphasised his commitment to the welfare and security of corps members across the country, assuring them that they would not be deployed to security threat communities for their service.

“We will not send our corps members to wherever we have challenges of security threats. Wherever we send them, they should be less assured that the place is safe and secured for them to serve,” he said.