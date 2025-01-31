I’d Still Criticise APC If I Was in Tinubu’s Cabinet, Nasir El-Rufai Tells Daniel Bwala

•Says president knew he was not interested in his future government

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, yesterday, replied to a presidential media aide, Daniel Bwala, that he would still have criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government if he was a member of his cabinet.

He insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked internal democracy and active party structures.

Two days ago, Bwala had responded to El-Rufai’s criticisms of the Tinubu government and asked if the former governor would have aired such criticism. if he was in the system.

El-Rufai had said among other things that, “You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he had said, criticising the leadership of the party.’

Bwala, too, responded on X and said El-Rufai would not have expressed such a position if he were in the cabinet of the President.

“My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples. It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat. Haba Mallam,” he said.

Replying to Bwala on X, El-Rufai said, “I was cabinet minister 22 years ago, and was clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government.

”The pathetic manner all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it – first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998.”

Tinubu had nominated El-Rufai for a ministerial portfolio in August 2023 but the ex-governor’s nomination was rejected by the Senate.

Since the incident, El-Rufai has not been seen in a gathering of APC chieftains. The former governor has also not been seen around the Aso Villa, the seat of power, or near the president whom he vigorously campaigned for in the last poll.