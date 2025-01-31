But, Where is Daniel Bwala?

Kunle Somorin in this piece asks about the continued silence of one of the presidential spokespersons, Daniel Bwala, since he joined the Bola Tinubu administration late in 2024.

Remember him? The enigmatic Daniel Bwala, where art thou? It’s been a while since we’ve seen the firebrand spokesperson in his usual elements, waxing lyrical about the virtues of his principal. But, alas, those were the days when he was the symbolism of the former President Atiku Abubakar campaign.

His razor-sharp tongue during the campaign to stop Senator Bola Tinubu from becoming President was unassailable. Then the table turned. During the transition months, Bwala experienced an epiphany. Like the biblical Saul, a persecutor of Christians, Bwala, had a profound conversion experience, and similar to Saul who on his journey to Damascus became the Apostle Paul, Daniel’s eyes were opened to see Tinubu as the messiah Nigerians were waiting for.

This kind of transition was not merely a change of employer but a strategic alignment with a different political ideology and vision for Nigeria, because Bwala’s outspoken criticism of Tinubu was both insipid and pernicious. He questioned Tinubu’s qualifications and integrity, particularly highlighting allegations of drug trafficking and corruption. Bwala himself has recanted, saying his criticisms of Tinubu were part of his role with Atiku and that he remains committed to whoever he works for.

His recent statements defending Tinubu’s policies and administration reflect a complete 180-degree shift from his previous stance.

Like it or loathe the style, Bwala’s journey is emblematic of the psychological and political complexities faced by many politicians.

His ability to navigate these shifts speaks to his adaptability and resilience – politics Nigeriana!

Daniel Bwala’s trajectory, by the way, is a tangled web of alliances, perceived betrayals, and romanticized politics. Once a staunch ally of Tinubu, Bwala’s defection to the opposition camp and his subsequent wild romance with Atiku Abubakar raised eyebrows. But, as the saying goes, “politics makes strange bedfellows.” Bwala’s recent reappearance, purportedly to replace Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has left many wondering about the motivations behind his actions. Was it a genuine change of heart, or a calculated move to regain relevance in the corridors of power?

Clearly, Bwala has ascended to the pinnacle of excellence, his name synonymous with the mastery of double-speak. Bwala uses this ‘gift’ to navigate the labyrinthine corridors of power with ease, crafting narratives that captivate, undermine and persuade. His profound understanding of the media’s intricacies, may have earned him a place in the arcane science of poliprenuership, but there seems to be a lull in the marketplace now.

The silver-tongue strategist silence portray him as someone going through psychogenic stuttering or anxiety-induced speech disfluency, close to aphasia. This situation became evident soon after his appointment as Special Adviser by Tinubu and Bwala declared himself as the official spokesperson for the Presidency. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, moved swiftly to clarify that Bwala is merely one of three Special Advisers collectively serving as spokespersons for the government. That clarification too quickly downgraded Bwala. Like someone seized by claustrophobia, the Olympian height of Aso Rock seems to have claimed another victim within the government’s communication machinery. The presence of multiple spokespersons, including Onanuga and Sunday Dare – two experienced journalists clearly diluted, diminished and undermined Bwala’s influence and visibility, whose sophistry was his unique selling point. Bwala is neither a trained journalist nor a practiced public relations expert – except Ike Neliaku just signed his membership of the NIPR recently.

Now, it seems our man has been relegated to the shadows, his voice reduced to a mere whisper. What could have precipitated this sudden tonal fall or muteness? Was it the bombshell dropped by Onanuga? Many thought that left Bwala reeling, his confidence shattered like fragile glass.

But, as the saying goes, “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.” Or is it? Bwala, after all, had no qualms about sharing the spotlight with other spokespersons during the Atiku Abubakar campaign. So, why the sudden discomfort with the arrangement in the Presidency? Is it a case of selective amnesia, or perhaps a dash of hypocrisy?

Again, as we ponder the mystery of Bwala’s disappearance, we can’t help but wonder: has the once-mighty spokesperson fallen victim to the very game he once played so skillfully? Only time will tell, but for now, the question remains: where is Bwala, and will he ever retain his effervescent self in the political architecture of Aso Rock?

Bwala’s impressive rhetoric, sartorial influence, and outstanding reach have undoubtedly made him a prolific figure in Nigeria’s political landscape. However, being a successful political PR manager entails much more than just being articulate and charismatic. Ask Amanda Loveday, who has worked with politicians and campaigns to develop effective communication strategies or Mark McKinnon, another seasoned political strategist who has worked with numerous high-profile politicians, including George W. Bush and John McCain or even David Axelrod, a renowned political strategist who has worked with politicians such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. These individuals demonstrate the importance of strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and integrity in effective political PR management.

In contrast, Bwala’s approach, while effective in certain contexts, especially as an attack dog, may not be sufficient for the demands of governance.

Effective political PR managers possess a range of skills, including strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and crisis management. In contrast, Bwala’s acerbic comments, while potentially an asset in Nigeria’s political arena, can be a liability in governance. Governance requires a more nuanced approach to communication, one that prioritises building bridges over burning them.

The allure of power – a tantalising prospect that can drive even the most well-intentioned individuals to abandon their principles.

As we’ve witnessed with Bwala’s remarkable journey, the mystique of power can be a potent force. But beneath the surface of this grand political game lies a complex web of motivations, desires, and compromises.

The ease with which politicians switch allegiances, the fervour with which they defend their new principals, and the convenient amnesia that accompanies their newfound loyalty. What drives individuals to crave power so desperately? Is it a desire for self-aggrandisement, a need for validation, or a genuine passion for public service? Perhaps it’s a toxic mix of all three.

As we watch the drama unfold, we can’t help but wonder: What happens to the ideals and convictions that once drove these individuals? Do they become mere casualties of the political game, sacrificed at the altar of expediency?

And so, we’re left with more questions than answers. What’s the true cost of this ruthless pursuit of power? How can we trust those who so readily abandon their principles for the sake of political expediency? Is this the kind of leadership we truly desire, or is it simply a façade that we’ve grown accustomed to?

Whatever happens behind the mask, the nation, and indeed Bwala’s admirers, are eagerly awaiting an update on his whereabouts. His sudden disappearance from the public eye has left many wondering if he has fallen out of favour. I personally miss his grandiose outings on TV, radio, and social media, which often provided headline-grabbing soundbites. Not a few journalists, in particular, are craving his unique blend of clichés, antiphrasis, and phrases that added flavor to their reports.

As Rueben Abati once quipped, Aso Rock can be a mysterious place, with spirits that can eclipse even the brightest stars. Has Bwala fallen victim to these forces?

We demand to know: what role does he play within the trinity of Bayo Onanuga, Sunday Dare, and himself? The silence is deafening, and something must be amiss to have dimmed the sparkle of this media glitz.

Free Bwala from the shackles of Aso Rock’s mysteries! Let him regale us once more with his trademark eloquence and charm. The nation is waiting!