Tinubu Mourns Victims of US Air Tragedy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the victims of the air disaster that happened on Wednesday night in the United States of America.

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic air accident that occurred in the Potomac area of Washington, D.C., and extended Nigeria’s condolences to the victims and their families.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C.,” President Tinubu said in a statement posted on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Thursday.

The president, on behalf of Nigeria, conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the people of the United States and all those affected by the devastating event.

He also praised the emergency response teams for their swift and courageous actions under difficult conditions.

“I commend the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions,” he stated.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s solidarity with the United States, President Tinubu emphasized the shared grief between the two nations while expressing hope for healing and resilience in the wake of the tragedy.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its people, united in grief and hopeful for a new day,” he added.

The president’s message came just as authorities in the U.S. continue to assess the aftermath of the accident, which has drawn widespread condolences from world leaders.