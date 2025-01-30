  • Thursday, 30th January, 2025

Regulatory Violation: JAMB Suspends Admissions into Law Programme in 8 Varsities 

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

For violating laid down procedures set aside by the Council of Legal Education, eight universities have come under the hammer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), as admissions will not be given for Law programmes in the 2025/2026 academic session.

In a statement signed and released Wednesday by the Boards Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the affected institutions include Kwara State University; Bingham University, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Osun State; Western Delta University, Delta State; Taraba State University; Arthur Jarvis University, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

It added that the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions — specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

The state statement read: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will not be conducting admissions for the Law programme in some selected universities following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the 2025/2026 academic session at the following universities:

“Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State; Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State; Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State; Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

“Please note that the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions: specifically, the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic sessions.”

