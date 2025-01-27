  • Monday, 27th January, 2025

Tinubu Orders Reconstruction of  Dei-Dei Market Road

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the  Dei-Dei Market road be reconstructed to Life Camp so that the market can rebound to what it used to be, as an international market. 

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed this at the weekend during the inauguration  of the 5km access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 communities to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He assured the people  that the project would be flagged off in the next one month, while it will be commissioned before the end of next year.

Wike also assured the Chairman of AMAC, Hon Christopher Maikalangu, that  the Zaudna to Kagini Road will be rehabilitated.

“I have assured you that, under President Tinubu’s administration, every part of Abuja will be touched. We are not going to concentrate development only in the city, we must carry development by the directive of Mr. President to all the communities. And that is why, since Monday, the 20th of January, this is the 6th day we have visited all the area councils. 

“I want to assure you, in this 2025 of our budget, every area council will have one road project. So the satellite town coordinator, make sure that this Zaudna to Kagini Road is included in our statutory budget that we are going to present to Mr. President, for him to take to National Assembly,” Wike said.

He appealed to FCT residents to be patient with the Bola Tinubu administration, assuring that the President is committed and is serious for making Nigeria be a better country.

He said: “ Things have been bad before now. It is not going to be easy. But with your support, with your patience, we will overcome.

“Just as we are doing roads, so also we are going to renovate our schools to give our children the quality education they deserve. 

“We are going to come back here in the next one month to flag off this Dei-Dei road.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.