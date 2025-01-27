Tinubu Orders Reconstruction of  Dei-Dei Market Road

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the Dei-Dei Market road be reconstructed to Life Camp so that the market can rebound to what it used to be, as an international market.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed this at the weekend during the inauguration of the 5km access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 communities to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He assured the people that the project would be flagged off in the next one month, while it will be commissioned before the end of next year.

Wike also assured the Chairman of AMAC, Hon Christopher Maikalangu, that the Zaudna to Kagini Road will be rehabilitated.

“I have assured you that, under President Tinubu’s administration, every part of Abuja will be touched. We are not going to concentrate development only in the city, we must carry development by the directive of Mr. President to all the communities. And that is why, since Monday, the 20th of January, this is the 6th day we have visited all the area councils.

“I want to assure you, in this 2025 of our budget, every area council will have one road project. So the satellite town coordinator, make sure that this Zaudna to Kagini Road is included in our statutory budget that we are going to present to Mr. President, for him to take to National Assembly,” Wike said.

He appealed to FCT residents to be patient with the Bola Tinubu administration, assuring that the President is committed and is serious for making Nigeria be a better country.

He said: “ Things have been bad before now. It is not going to be easy. But with your support, with your patience, we will overcome.

“Just as we are doing roads, so also we are going to renovate our schools to give our children the quality education they deserve.

“We are going to come back here in the next one month to flag off this Dei-Dei road.”