Ooni Of Ife, Lagos Endorse Zylus Group’s Housing Initiatives

Mary Nnah

In a significant show of support, the Ooni of Ife and the Lagos State Government have endorsed Zylus Group International’s innovative housing solutions, praising the company’s commitment to fostering economic growth and providing affordable housing for Nigerians.

At Zylus Group’s Annual Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony in Lagos, during the weekend, HRM Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara Kingdom, representing the Ooni of Ife, commended the company’s efforts in improving access to affordable and sustainable housing. He emphasised the importance of Zylus Group’s initiatives in addressing the housing needs of Nigerians, particularly in urban areas.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Housing to Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, lauded Zylus Group’s dedication to addressing the housing needs of Lagosians, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in driving sustainable development and addressing societal challenges.

“Zylus Group’s commitment to providing innovative housing solutions is a testament to their dedication to the well-being of Nigerians”, Odunuga-Bakare said.

“We recognise the importance of affordable housing in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for our citizens”, she added.

The endorsement by the Ooni of Ife and the Lagos State Government is a significant milestone for Zylus Group International, which has been at the forefront of innovative housing solutions in Nigeria.

Group Chairman of Zylus Group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, stakeholders, and staff, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in shaping a brighter future for Africa.

The ceremony recognised exceptional individuals and partners with awards in categories such as Sales Champions of the Year, Employee of the Year, and Long Service Award.