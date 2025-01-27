  • Monday, 27th January, 2025

Ooni Of Ife, Lagos Endorse Zylus Group’s Housing Initiatives

Nigeria | 6 minutes ago

Mary Nnah

In a significant show of support, the Ooni of Ife and the Lagos State Government have endorsed Zylus Group International’s innovative housing solutions, praising the company’s commitment to fostering economic growth and providing affordable housing for Nigerians.

At Zylus Group’s Annual Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony  in Lagos, during the weekend,  HRM Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara Kingdom, representing the Ooni of Ife, commended the company’s efforts in improving access to affordable and sustainable housing. He emphasised the importance of Zylus Group’s initiatives in addressing the housing needs of Nigerians, particularly in urban areas.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Housing to Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, lauded Zylus Group’s dedication to addressing the housing needs of Lagosians, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in driving sustainable development and addressing societal challenges.

“Zylus Group’s commitment to providing innovative housing solutions is a testament to their dedication to the well-being of Nigerians”, Odunuga-Bakare said. 

“We recognise the importance of affordable housing in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for our citizens”, she added.

The endorsement by the Ooni of Ife and the Lagos State Government is a significant milestone for Zylus Group International, which has been at the forefront of innovative housing solutions in Nigeria.

Group Chairman of Zylus Group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye,  expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, stakeholders, and staff, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in shaping a brighter future for Africa.

The ceremony recognised exceptional individuals and partners with awards in categories such as Sales Champions of the Year, Employee of the Year, and Long Service Award.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.