Ogunbanwo: Empowering Africa’s Beauty Industry with Seamless, Growth-driven Solutions

Layo Ogunbanwo, founder and CEO of Splice, is leading a revolution in Africa’s beauty and wellness industry. In this interview, she discusses how many businesses in the sector still rely on outdated, fragmented systems, creating inefficiencies and hindering growth. Splice offers a comprehensive solution, combining booking, payments, and business management into one platform tailored specifically to the needs of African beauty professionals. With a deep understanding of the local market, Ogunbanwo recognised a critical gap and developed Splice through extensive research and firsthand experience to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and foster growth. As Splice continues to expand across Nigeria and beyond, Ogunbanwo’s vision remains clear: to provide beauty and wellness businesses with the tools to thrive in a competitive and ever-evolving market while staying adaptable to the changing needs of their customers.Nosa Alekhuogie presents the excerpts

What inspired you to create Splice, and why did you focus on Africa’s beauty and wellness industry?

Splice was created to solve challenges faced by beauty and wellness businesses in Nigeria and across Africa. The idea sparked in 2020 when I helped a friend streamline operation at her Lagos salon. I saw how disconnected tools and manual processes made her business unnecessarily complicated. Soon, I realised many beauty businesses faced similar issues, and I wanted to create a solution. Africa’s beauty and wellness industry is booming but underserved in terms of modern management tools. This inspired Splice, a platform designed to simplify operations while fostering growth and customer retention. By addressing these pain points, we aim to empower businesses to reach their full potential. For now, we are focused on Nigeria, building the foundation for a solution that can transform the industry, one business at a time. Splice is here to make beauty and wellness businesses more efficient and successful.

How did your global experience in Latin America, Africa, and the US shape the vision and strategy for Splice?

My experiences across diverse markets have shaped my understanding of tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of specific audiences. In Latin America, I saw how digital banking transformed lives on a large scale, while in the United States, I witnessed technology streamlining in-home patient care. In Nigeria, I contributed to building and scaling one of its most beloved fintech products, gaining deep insights into the local market. These experiences influenced my vision for Splice. I wanted to develop a solution that combines local insights with the scalability and sophistication of global platforms. By blending global best practices with local relevance, Splice is designed to meet the unique demands of Africa’s beauty and wellness industry while remaining innovative and forward-thinking. Our mission is to create a product that not only addresses current challenges but also positions businesses for long-term success in a competitive and evolving market.

Having impacted over one hundred million users worldwide through your previous roles, how did that experience influence your approach to building Splice?

Building and scaling products that serve millions across continents has taught me one vital lesson: success lies in truly understanding the end-user’s needs. Whether at PiggyVest, Nubank, or Axxess, the goal was always to create intuitive, impactful solutions that simplify lives. This same philosophy drives Splice. It is more than just software—it is a solution to real problems. Every feature is carefully designed to make the lives of beauty professionals easier, their operations more efficient, and their businesses more profitable. In less than three months since launching, over one hundred beauty and wellness businesses now rely on Splice to manage their operations effortlessly. Together, they serve more than 30,000 customers, proving that innovation tailored to specific needs can have an immediate impact. At Splice, we are not just building tools. We are empowering beauty professionals to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry.

Splice is tailored to beauty and wellness businesses in Africa. What makes your platform uniquely suited to this market?

The short answer is that we deeply understand the African beauty market, its businesses, and its customers. Splice is designed by Africans, for Africans, with a sharp focus on the unique needs of local beauty and wellness businesses. Unlike generic solutions, every feature of Splice is tailored to address specific challenges, whether it is enabling payments through local channels or providing tools that simplify salon and spa operations in Africa. Our mission is not just to deliver another software solution; God knows a hundred other startups are already doing that. Instead, we aim to empower beauty and wellness businesses with a platform that feels uniquely theirs because it truly is. By combining local expertise with thoughtful innovation, Splice provides businesses with tools to thrive, grow, and serve their customers better. It is more than software; it is a solution built to uplift an industry that deserves tailored support and sustainable success.

How does Splice address some of the specific pain points faced by small businesses in the beauty and wellness sector?

Small beauty businesses often face challenges with fragmented systems for bookings, payments, client management, and staff scheduling. Splice addresses this by consolidating these essential functions into one intuitive platform, helping businesses save time, minimise errors, and improve efficiency. For example, our automated SMS reminders reduce no-shows and ensure smoother scheduling. Our built-in loyalty programs help increase customer retention, while detailed financial reporting provides valuable insights to support better decision-making. Additionally, seamless payment processing options simplify transactions for both businesses and their clients. Splice is designed to take care of repetitive, time-consuming tasks, allowing beauty business owners and their teams to focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional service. By streamlining operations and empowering professionals, Splice not only simplifies the daily grind but also helps businesses grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. It is the all-in-one solution beauty businesses have been waiting for.

What role does technology play in bridging gaps for underserved industries in Africa, and how does Splice contribute to this?

Technology is a powerful equaliser, particularly for small businesses. It empowers underserved industries to overcome traditional barriers, giving them access to tools that drive efficiency, growth, and innovation. In Africa’s beauty and wellness sector, technology has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, enabling them to compete effectively in an ever-evolving market. By simplifying processes, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer experiences, technology can boost client satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates and valuable referrals. Splice is at the forefront of this transformation. Our modern, user-friendly platform is designed specifically for Africa’s beauty and wellness businesses. Splice streamlines daily operations, helping businesses manage bookings, payments, and customer relationships with ease. Beyond that, it empowers businesses to build stronger client loyalty and drive sustainable revenue growth.

What are some of the most common challenges you’ve seen African startups face, andhow do you advise them to overcome these?

In my experience, African startups face significant challenges, particularly in access to funding, customer acquisition, and talent retention. I’m not sure I can advise on how to overcome it as I am still navigating these issues myself. I have, however, observed a few strategies that seem to work and have tried to apply them in my journey. Building strong networks and communities for mentorship and collaboration is invaluable. These connections provide guidance, open doors, and create opportunities for mutual support. Additionally, focusing on customer-centric products can drive organic growth and help businesses adapt quickly to market feedback, ensuring they remain relevant and competitive. It is also essential to prioritise lean operations, especially in the early stages. This allows startups to maximise resources, remain agile, and sustain momentum even during tough times. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, a combination of adaptability, collaboration, and a relentless focus on customer needs can help navigate these challenges.

What unique gap in the market does Splice Nigeria address, and how did you identify it?

Splice was created to address the lack of a centralised, tailored solution for beauty and wellness businesses in Africa, starting with Nigeria. Many businesses rely on manual processes or fragmented tools, which are inefficient, costly, and limit growth. Through extensive research, including interviews with dozens of salon and spa owners, we gained firsthand insight into the daily challenges they face—booking mishaps, payment delays, and operational inefficiencies. These insights shaped Splice, an all-in-one solution designed specifically for the African market.

What is your long-term vision for Splice, and how do you see the platform evolving in the next five years?

Our vision is to be the leading platform for beauty and wellness businesses across Africa. Over the next five years, we plan to expand our features, integrate AI-driven insights, and embed financial services to better support our users. Our goal is to grow our user base across the continent, providing tools that empower beauty professionals to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve their business objectives. Ultimately, Splice aims to be more than just a platform—we want to be a trusted partner in the growth and success of Africa’s beauty and wellness industry.

Are there plans to expand Splice beyond the beauty and wellness sector or into new markets outside Africa?

For now, our focus remains on the beauty and wellness industry, where there’s significant opportunity and work to be done. However, as we grow and expand, we aim to explore new markets beyond Africa and potentially venture into other industries. Our long-term vision is to bring Splice’s innovative solutions to a broader audience while continuing to empower businesses with tools that drive efficiency, growth, and success.