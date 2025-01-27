Obiodeh Salutes Oborevwori on THISDAY/ARISE Award 

Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his emergence as Governor of the Year by THISDAY Newspaper and Arise Television.

Obiodeh, in a statement on Monday in Asaba, said the honour was timely and well-deserved for the governor who has shown commitment to the growth and development of the state since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his numerous strides in road infrastructure, health and education, among others, adding that the award would encourage the governor to do more for Deltans.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the Delta State Ministry of Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, I joyfully congratulate and celebrate my boss, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, on his nomination by THISDAY NEWSPAPER & ARISE TELEVISION as Governor of the year.

“Sir, your commitment to the well-being of Deltans is manifesting in the MORE Agenda of your administration.

“Your administration has positively impacted on Deltans as your impact is being felt in road infrastructure, health, housing, agriculture, economy and other sectors.

“Congratulations on this prestigious honour Omorotomo of Urhoboland!”