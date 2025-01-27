Departing Spanish Ambassador Says Nigeria Owns the Future

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Departing Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell, has said Nigeria is a country of great potential that owns the future.

Sell gave this description during his sent-forth party at the Embassy of Spain in Abuja.



The envoy said “Nigeria, what a potential! You own the future. It is only a matter of bringing that future to the present. Of course there are challenges. I have not met in these years a single Nigerian that would not come with his or her own list of proposals. And this is very good. My admiration always goes to nations that are never satisfied with their state of affairs (we Spaniards have become very good at that, perhaps too good).



“All you need is to transform your well-known resilience into a commitment to build together the country you all want. Let me assure you (dear Ministers) that you can count on Spain in that endeavour.”

Sell added that: “It is time for me to go home. I have powerful reasons to do so. Primarily, the arrival of my first grandson, Íñigo. But I will also be pursuing a brand-new professional career for some time (not bad for an old hand as me).



“Nostalgia will now change places. If I have longed for Spain and my people, I will now miss Nigeria and all of you. It is always encouraging to say “until we meet again” (and it will be a real pleasure when it is the case). But the most helpful weapon to navigate this life of permanent change is memory.

“And I can assure you that I will treasure my memories with each and every one of you.”