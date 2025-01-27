Banigo Demands Urgent Probe of Bukuma Wellhead Fire Disaster

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Following the recent devastating fire outbreak at Wellhead 008 in Bukuma, Degema Local Government of Rivers State, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called for an immediate investigation into the underlining and root causes of the incident.

In a statement, she also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its Joint Venture partners, as well as the relevant government agencies, to urgently rise to their responsibilities.

These include ensuring proper maintenance of facilities, taking immediate action to extinguish the fire, conducting a thorough investigation to identify the root cause of the incident, and implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The inferno, which erupted recently, has caused extensive damage and significant hardship for the local Agum community.

Expressing her concern, Banigo,

who represents the Rivers West Senatorial District, and has been a vocal advocate for environmental safety and community welfare, described the incident as “unfortunate and avoidable”.

According to her, she had promptly notified the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on January 14, 2025, with a detailed incident report.

The lawmaker noted that she had been duly informed that other well heads in that location are presently leaking, in addition to the Wellhead 008 that is currently on fire as this further creates serious fire threat and compounding the environmental and safety challenges faced by the Bukuma community.

While, highlighting the importance of swift and decisive action to safeguard the lives, properties and environment of the affected community, Banigo urged the community to be vigilant and refrain from any form of sabotage.

She applauded the swift response of the Director-General, NOSDRA; Degema Council Chairman; NNPC team, and the Rivers State government team currently on the ground working diligently to extinguish the fire and provide relief to those affected.

Banigo also praised environmental activists and community members for their proactive use of live videos and social media platforms to raise awareness of the situation.

She added that letters of complaint from the paramount ruler addressed to President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio have been received and will be delivered accordingly.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Banigo reassured the community of her tireless efforts to ensure their safety and well-being.

“This situation is unacceptable, and I will not rest until this matter is resolved, the fire extinguished, and our environment restored to a safe and conducive state,” she said.

She stated that she had already dispatched relief materials to the victims of the fire outbreak as an immediate measure to provide some level of comfort and support during this challenging time.

She reassured the community that this is only the beginning, as she remains committed to doing even more to alleviate their suffering.

Banigo pledged to continue mobilising resources and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the affected families receive the assistance they need to rebuild their lives and restore normalcy to the community.

The lawmaker, however, urged the residents to remain calm and patient, promising to see the matter through to resolution.