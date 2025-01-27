Anambra Security Agency Allegedly Uncovers 30 Graves, Shrine in Hotel

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of newly launched security outfit, Agunechemba, have allegedly uncovered 30 grave and a shrine within the premises of a popular hotel in Oba, idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The discovery was said to have been made on Saturday after a tip-off by a good spirited individual.

Videos of the premises of the hotel as captured by the operatives, which have gone viral on social media, showed very well partitioned graves in the premises, and a shrine.

Though there have been no official statement on the discovery, Mr. Ejimofor Opera, an aide to governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, said the hotel has been demolished in line with the Anambra State Homeland Security Law.

He said: “Demolition of kidnappers den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites AKA “La Cruise hotel” along Onitsha-Owerri road is on.”

He posted videos of the demolition to buttress his claims.

Though there has been news that the hotel is owned by a native doctor, this has not been confirmed.

As at the time of filing this report, police authorities in Anambra were yet to make any official statement on the matter.