Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Enugu Fuel Tanker Explosion

* Commiserates with state govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and the people of Enugu State over the fuel tanker explosion, which resulted in the loss of lives on Saturday.

The fuel tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the families of the deceased and the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

President Tinubu called for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators.

He further directed agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring fuel tanker explosions nationwide.