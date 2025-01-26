  • Sunday, 26th January, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Enugu Fuel Tanker Explosion

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

* Commiserates with state govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and the people of Enugu State over the fuel tanker explosion, which resulted in the loss of lives on Saturday.

The fuel tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the families of the deceased and the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

President Tinubu called for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators.

He further directed agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring fuel tanker explosions nationwide.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.