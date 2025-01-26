Northern CAN: Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Presidency Has Demonstrated Reasonable Inclusiveness in Governance

*Says current administration addressing insecurity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim presidency has demonstrated inclusive governance.



Addressing journalists yesterday shortly after the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association in Kaduna, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, however, said Christians will still want Nigeria’s religious diversity to be reflected by occupying the position of vice president.

Asked if CAN, which in 2023, opposed President Tinubu’s nomination of a Muslim running mate, feels marginalised by his administration, Pam said “There is a reasonable inclusiveness in governance,” despite the Muslim-Muslim presidency.



Pam said: “For me, the most important thing is a government that is inclusive and as far as they have done Muslim-Muslim ticket, we have also seen reasonable inclusiveness.

“But left for us, we will say ‘yes, let’s have Christians in certain positions like vice president and other positions to reflect our diversity.’

“We know the desire of people is to see that insecurity is addressed so that they can go about their normal daily activities without fear.

This is already happening; we want the government to declare a complete state of emergency on the issue of insecurity.



“We may have a Christian there and killings may still be going on, but it is something we still pray for. The Presidency will be good to bring a Christian as number 2.

“We will appreciate it, there is nothing wrong with that. Whatever way, the important thing is that insecurity should be tackled,” he explained.

He hailed the performance of the current administration, adding however that the government should do more to address insecurity.



“There are pockets of things here and there that should be addressed.

“The situation is not as bad as the previous years when there were bombings,” he added.

He said the major challenge in the country is hunger, noting that prices of foodstuffs and other essential commodities are “crazy”.



“I think the major challenge now is hunger. People are suffering. Prices of commodities are crazy. That is what we are crying for now. But the President has said that with time, things would be better; let’s see how it goes,” Pam said.

Speaking earlier during the meeting, which was attended by a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Pam expressed concern over the exclusion of Christians, particularly from the North-west from political appointments.



He said: “For example, in the North-West Development Commission, no Christian from the region was considered for appointment; instead, a Christian from the South-east was included.

“We appreciate the efforts made by Mr. President and his administration to address these issues, but we appeal for greater intervention to restore peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

“We humbly request more inclusion of Northern Christians in key political positions and decision-making roles.”

Pam lamented the menace of kidnapping for ransom, which has remained a pressing concern, causing fear and hardship for countless families across the North.



He added that the ongoing crises between farmers and herders have devastated lives, disrupted agricultural activities, and threatened food security in the region.

He also decried discrimination against Christians in some Northern states.

According to him, Christians still face challenges in acquiring land for church buildings and are also being marginalised in political appointments and other opportunities.



In his remarks, the SGF who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Christopher Tarka, said President Tinubu was committed to promoting good governance across the country.

He urged the CAN leaders to continue to pray for unity, love and peace in the region.

He said President Tinubu was fully committed to promoting good governance, equity, and inclusivity across all regions of Nigeria.

“Rest assured that this administration is determined to address the pressing challenges facing the Northern region, including insecurity, kidnapping, farmer-herder conflicts, and economic hardship.

“The government is working tirelessly to restore peace, stability, and economic growth in affected areas”, Akume said.



He said the difficulties in acquiring land for church buildings and the perceived exclusion of Northern Christians in key political appointments were well noted.

“I will personally bring these issues to the attention of Mr. President to ensure that they are addressed appropriately.

“I acknowledge the concerns regarding the lack of representation of Northern Christians in the North-West Development Commission.



“While I appreciate the recognition of the steps already taken by the President, such as appointing a Christian as the SGF and other ministerial roles, I assure you that we will continue to advocate for greater inclusion of Northern Christians in decision-making positions.

“The government is working on robust policies and measures to address insecurity, ensure justice, and create economic opportunities that benefit everyone, particularly in the Northern region,” the SGF added.