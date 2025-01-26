Kano Agog as Emir Sanusi Holds Tijjaniyya Maulud Despite Police Ban

*Shettima, Gov Yusuf laud Tijjaniyya sect for fostering unity

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Thousands of followers of the Tijjaniyya sect yesterday trooped out in the commercial city of Kano to celebrate the 2025 Maulud of the late Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, the spiritual leader of the sect, despite the alleged effort of the police to abort the programme.



Earlier, the police had on Friday attempted to halt the Maulud over an alleged security threat, which the state government dismissed as fake and unfounded.

A combined team of security operatives had barricaded the venue of the Maulud programme, blocking all entrances leading to the venue.



But addressing a press conference, the state Commissioner of Information, said: “It has come to our attention with great concern that security agencies have blocked the venue designated for this highly significant religious event.



“This action is not only unnecessary but also unjustified, as there has been no report of any security threat in Kano State, that would warrant such an extreme measure.

“The Kano State Government has not issued any complaints regarding insecurity, and we find the presence of security operatives at the venue of this significant religious activity unwarranted and unacceptable,” he explained.



However, yesterday morning, thousands of the followers of the sect, led by Emir Sanusi and the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, defied the police alert and filled the venue of the programme beyond capacity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Alhaji Babagana Fannami, praised the Tijjaniyya sect for standing over the past century in the true teachings of Islam.

Shettima, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, eulogised the guiding principles of the ‘Sufi’ sect to humanity.



He emphasised the unwavering tenacity of the Tijjaniyya sect to lessons of Prophet Muhammad rather than compromising matters of the jurisprudence of Islam.



He, therefore, reminded Muslims to emulate the true teachings of Islam and avoid extremism.

Speaking, Governor Yusuf, lauded the efforts of the Tijjaniyya sect in maintaining peace and harmonious relationships with other sects in Nigeria.

“As your host, we have to appreciate all of you for coming to Kano from far and near to attend this year’s maulud for Sheik Ibrahim Niass”

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is also the national leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, sued for peace and urged the Muslims to be tolerant of believers of other faiths.