Delta Govt: We Have Not Borrowed Since Oborevwori Took Over

The Delta State Government yesterday reiterated that it had not borrowed any money since Governor Sheriff Oborevwori took over governance on May 29, 2023.



The state Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, who disclosed this at a press conference in Asaba, said contrary to reports by an online news medium, the state government had not entered into any borrowing relationship with any institution.



According to him, “this state has not entered into any borrowing relationship whatsoever, whether partnership, individual, corporate, bank, local, national or international. We have not borrowed a dime since this administration took effect on May 29, 2023.



“I can state categorically in any forum I found myself, that Delta State remains, in terms of financial terms, the strongest financial state standing in this country.

“I say so with every emphasis because I know the finances of the state, and I say that we are clearly, the strongest financial state in Nigeria.



“I can stand this debate at any point in time because I know the balances as I speak to you today. I know the efforts that are being made by this administration.

“We stand categorically, heads up, to state that this administration has not borrowed a dime since May 29, 2023.

“We have paid so much in terms of construction, we have made sure that all debts are being paid down as seriously as we can.



“We have also improved in terms of contractual relationships with our contractors. Before now, it was difficult for us to give our contractors advanced payments.

“But as I speak, virtually all of the major contracts we have now, we have actually offered between 30% to 40% in terms of advanced payment.



“Indeed, in the last discussion I had with the Governor, we are even thinking that for this particular dry season, we are going to be paying up to 70% advance payment.

“Because of the inflationary trends in Nigeria, we don’t want to be caught up in it at all. We do not want to review any contract whatsoever as we move on in this dry season.”



On his part, the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a man of impeccable integrity who has demonstrated a lot of transparency in the running of the affairs of the state.



“We have read out several projects that we have embarked upon in the last 19 and half months, and that all those projects are being funded by the funds that are at the disposal of the state, and that at no time in the last 19 and a half months has the state made any move to ask anybody to give us money in form of loan.



“We are only using what is available to us that comes in from our entire state. We have not at any time borrowed a penny, and so we were surprised when we saw a report in one of the online platforms suggesting that we are number one in terms of borrowing.

“We don’t know where that came from because as a state we are on a platform of solid liquidity. We are not only liquid, but we are solidly liquid to be able to deal with the problems that we have and that tells you the management skills of the Oborevwori administration,” he said.