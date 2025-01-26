Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Court Fixes February 27 for Arraignment of Obanikoro’s Son, Gbolahan, Others

Wale Igbintade

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed February 27 for the arraignment of Gbolahan Obanikoro, the son of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and four other individuals over alleged conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, and involvement in a N1,356,057,330.43 fraud.



Also to be arraigned alongside Obanikoro are: Adejare Adegbenro, 51; Balmoral International Limited; M.O.B. Integrated Limited; and DDSS International Company Limited.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa set the date on Friday after the defendants failed to appear for their scheduled arraignment.



The Inspector General of Police, through the Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Ikoyi, Lagos, had accused all the defendants of conspiring between May and September 2013 to fraudulently obtain the sum of N1,356,057,330.43 from Access Bank Plc (formerly Diamond Bank).



They allegedly misrepresented themselves to the bank’s staff and officers, claiming that they were involved in the business of importing cars from Dubai for sale in Nigeria and that the money was needed to finance the importation of a set of brand-new cars for resale.



The defendants are also accused of converting, transferring, retaining, or taking possession of the funds, knowing or having reason to know that such funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

Additionally, they are alleged to have unlawfully converted the sum of N1 billion belonging to the bank for personal use.



At the hearing on Friday, the prosecutor, M.Y. Bello informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the arraignment of all defendants.

However, he requested a new date to allow all the defendants to appear in court and take their pleas.

Counsel for the 4th defendant, Joshua Abel told the court that most of the defendants who are directors are not in the country.



He added that only the companies named in the charge had been served with the charge sheet.

He assured the court that all defendants would be present at the next adjourned date to take their pleas.

In light of the submissions, Justice Lewis-Allagoa adjourned the matter to February 27 for the arraignment of all the defendants.