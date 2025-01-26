Account for N183bn LG Funds Received in Two Years, Ex- LG Chairs Tells Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been challenged to explain how his administration expended the N183 billion accrued to the local government councils in the state within two years.



Speaking with journalists on behalf of other ex-chairmen under the ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration, Mr Owoeye Abiodun disclosed that it was imperative to let the world know the huge amount of money allocated to local government councils in the state within two years (November 2022-November 2024).

“It is disheartening to note that between November 2022 and November 2024, a staggering sum of N183,196,629,321.19, being the allocation to the 30 local government areas of the state, have been received and spent by the Ademola Adeleke’s administration.



“Despite the fact that the actions by the Adeleke’s administration are against the spirit and decision of the Supreme Court on the sovereignty of local governments in the country, especially as regards their funding, we are deeply concerned by the flagrant abuse and disregard to the judicial pronouncement of the highest court in the land.



“Curiously, our concern stems from the fact that Ademola Adeleke’s administration has embarked on this impunity without democratically elected local government officials in place,” he said.

Responding to the allegation, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, described it as mischievous and misleading, promising to react to their figure and other issues appropriately.