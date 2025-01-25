Tinubu, Atiku, Northern Governors, Others Mourn Ex-FCT Minister, Lt.Gen Jeremiah Useni

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Northern Governors’ Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), former Senate President David Mark and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have joined the government and people of Plateau State to mourn the passing on Thursday of former FCT Minister, Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni (rtd) at 81.



The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

According to President Tinubu, Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.



The President stated that the deceased also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest and solace for his family.



Former Vice President in a condolence message yesterday, described the passing of Lt. General Useni, as a monumental loss of a powerhouse insider and institutional library of the country.

Atiku, paid glowing tribute to the former Minister of Transport and the Federal Capital Territory, saying he was a fine soldier, astute public administrator, people’s oriented politician, and a kindhearted peace lover and conflict mediator.



According to Waziri of Adamawa, the ever-smiling army top gun was a jolly good fellow famously known in social circles as ‘Merry Jerryman’ for his affable and amiable character.

”May his patriotic soul blissfully rest in eternity while we pray for strength and comfort for his nuclear and extended families to pull through this moment of bereavement and grief, Atiku said.

“The great deeds of General Useni towards nation building are too tangible and visible to be obliterated in a jiffy,” he added.



He also commiserated with the military that he served with distinction and the people of Plateau State, whom he represented as a distinguished senator, on the passing away of a man of illustrious career and personality.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, also expressed deep sadness over the demise of Lt. General JUseni who passed away yesterday at the age of 82, after a protracted illness.



In a condolence message on behalf of the 19 Northern governors, Governor Yahaya described the late General Useni as a committed patriot, a seasoned military officer, and an exemplary statesman who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.



In a statement issued yesterday by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, the Northern governors noted that the former minister’s remarkable role in the development of the Federal Capital Territory, his steadfast commitment to national unity and progress when he served as a Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and his contributions would remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.



“Lt. General Useni was a highly respected leader whose remarkable service in both military and civil capacities left a significant impact on Nigeria’s governance and development. His wealth of experience, wisdom, and commitment to national unity will be sorely missed,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.

The NSGF Chairman extended his condolences to Governor Caleb Muftwang, the government and people of Plateau State, where the late General hailed from, as well as his family and associates, urging them to take solace in his exemplary life and enduring legacies of patriotism and service.



“On behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum, I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, our dear brother, Governor Caleb Muftwang, the good people of Plateau State, and indeed the entire nation. We pray Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he added.

Former Senate President, Senator Mark described Lt. General Useni’s demise as the exit of a hero, noting that he was a distinguished officer and gentleman of all seasons.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of General Useni.



“My heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, colleagues, government, and people of Plateau State and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“General Useni was a gallant soldier and a pragmatic politician who served the nation with honour and dignity.”

Mark further stated that Useni was a successful military officer and a vibrant politician who gave his all for the good of the nation.

“His selfless services, bravery, and leadership will forever be remembered and honoured,” he said.

Apart from being a former military governor of Old Bendel State under General Muhammadu Buhari in 1984, Mark recalled that Useni was one of the leaders who laid the foundation for subsequent developments of FCT.

The former Senate President prayed that Useni’s legacies continue to inspire future generations just as he prayed that God in His infinite mercy would grant the deceased eternal rest.

FCT Minister, Wike described the death of one of his predecessors Lt. General Useni as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the forest of Nigeria”.

Wike in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said that the retired Army General would be missed by all.

Wike described Useni as a leader Nigerians will never forget for helping to develop the FCT when he served as the Minister between 1993 and 1998.

He said: “From joining the Army at the age of 14, to becoming the Military Governor of the defunct Bendel State, Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigeria Army, FCT Minister and Senator for the Plateau South of Plateau State, Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, can be said to be among those Nigerians who saw it all and lived a life of service to the country.

“He was a jolly good fellow, fondly called ‘Jerry Boy,’ who took service to the people as his number one priority.

“Nigerians, especially the Tarok people of Plateau State will never forget the late General for epitomising great virtues.

“He will be sorely missed by the entire people of Plateau State, Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerians in general.

“On behalf of myself and residents of the FCT, I mourn the departure of General Jeremiah Timbut Oseni, a great man, a patriot, a fine military officer, a politician, a peacemaker and a man of faith in the Almighty God.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

The Arewa Consultative Forum in a statement in Kaduna yesterday, described Lt. Gen. Useni as “one of the architects of modern Nigeria.”

The statement signed by Tukur Muhammad-Baba, spokesperson of the ACF, expressed profound sadness over the death of the former FCT Minister.

The ACF spokesperson said, as the Chairman of ACF BoT, UsenI “was a progressive and inclusive leader.”

According to the ACF, “Lt. General Useni was a quintessential soldier, officer and gentleman, war hero; military administrator, nationalist and several times minister of transport and the FCT.

“He was a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, elder statesman, community leader in his home state of Plateau, among other numerous command positions in the Nigerian military and other key national posts he had held in his life and times. In all his outings, Useni gave his all.

“Lt. Gentleman General Useni was also a one-time chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of ACF (2009 – 2014), in which role he was a progressive and inclusive leader.

“For these sacrifices to Nigeria, the late Lt. General certainly deserves to be mourned as one of the architects of modern Nigeria.”

The forum expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and associates as well as the Government and peoples of the Plateau state.