Tinubu Appoints APC National Women Leader as Chairman of FMC Asaba

In a move underscoring his commitment to inclusive governance and recognizing exceptional leadership, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Mary Alile Idele as the Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Alile, who currently serves as the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), brings a wealth of experience in leadership and organizational management to her new position. Known for her dedication to advancing women’s participation in governance and her unwavering support for the APC, her appointment reflects the administration’s resolve to elevate competent and committed individuals to critical positions in public service.

This appointment is widely seen as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring a balanced representation of all regions in key appointments. Stakeholders across the country have lauded the President for his deliberate steps in recognizing merit and fostering national unity.

Alile, who hails from Edo State, is expected to bring her unique blend of leadership skills and passion for service delivery to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, steering the institution towards improved healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.

In her previous roles, Dr. Alile has demonstrated an exemplary ability to lead and inspire. Her tenure as APC National Woman Leader has been marked by a series of initiatives aimed at empowering women at grassroots and national levels, aligning with President Tinubu’s vision for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

Observers believe this new role will provide Alile an additional platform to contribute significantly to national development, particularly in the healthcare sector, where innovative leadership is urgently needed.