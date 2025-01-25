  • Saturday, 25th January, 2025

Tinubu Appoints APC National Women Leader as Chairman of FMC Asaba

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

In a move underscoring his commitment to inclusive governance and recognizing exceptional leadership, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Mary Alile Idele as the Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Alile, who currently serves as the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), brings a wealth of experience in leadership and organizational management to her new position. Known for her dedication to advancing women’s participation in governance and her unwavering support for the APC, her appointment reflects the administration’s resolve to elevate competent and committed individuals to critical positions in public service.

This appointment is widely seen as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring a balanced representation of all regions in key appointments. Stakeholders across the country have lauded the President for his deliberate steps in recognizing merit and fostering national unity.

Alile, who hails from Edo State, is expected to bring her unique blend of leadership skills and passion for service delivery to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, steering the institution towards improved healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.

In her previous roles, Dr. Alile has demonstrated an exemplary ability to lead and inspire. Her tenure as APC National Woman Leader has been marked by a series of initiatives aimed at empowering women at grassroots and national levels, aligning with President Tinubu’s vision for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

Observers believe this new role will provide Alile an additional platform to contribute significantly to national development, particularly in the healthcare sector, where innovative leadership is urgently needed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.