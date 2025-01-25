Peter Obi: I’ll Retire to Onitsha as Secondary School Teacher to Inspire Students

*Donates N25m to mission hospital

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr. Peter Ob,i yesterday, said he will retire to Onitsha as a secondary school teacher to inspire students.

Obi said this while teaching final year students of Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, to mark the International Day of Education.



He said: “I was just passing by when I decided to mark the International Day of Education here with you. I told myself there was need for me to come here and speak to students. I also know that tomorrow will mark the 100 years of existence of this school, so I came to be with you.



“Education is the most important thing in your life. It is the most important capital, equipment that you need to be successful. That you are here is a sign that you’re already a success.

“I’m here to encourage you, you are acquiring the best and some of you are potential governors and presidents and you must take your education seriously.



“In this school in 1970, I was at the gate here to salute General Gowon who visited, and joined other children to sing for him, but through education I was able to grow to the point where I sat with him on the same table and made decisions.



“I hope to retire to Onitsha someday, and take up a teaching job to inspire children,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, Obi has donated N25 million to a mission hospital, Rex Universorum Charles Heerey Hospital Mmiata Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.



While presenting the check to Mother Mary Akabogu, leader of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, an organisation within the Catholic Church, which runs the hospital, Obi reminded them that he handed over the facility to them, when he was governor.

He said he will continue to support mission facilities because of their contributions to health care development in the nation.