Oko Monarch, Ekwueme Celebrate Ofala Festival After 15 Years

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The traditional ruler of Oko Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Prof.Laz Ekwueme, has celebrated his Ofala Festival, honouring several individuals in the community and beyond.

Ofala festivals are held by recognised monarchs in Anambra to celebrate their reign on the throne.

During the colourful event held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Centre in Oko, the monarch offered prayers for a beautiful year and for higher attainments for sons and daughters of the community.

The monarch who is also the younger brother of Nigeria’s former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, honoured 40 individuals from the community and beyond whose contributions in various fields were enumerated.

Among those honoured was a son of the community and philanthropist, Dr. Reuben Morka, who was honoured with the title of Akajiugo Oko.

Chairman of the local organising committee or the festival, Mr. Obi Okafor, described Ofala festival as tool for creating an atmosphere of social bonding, interaction and for promotion of the people’s culture, tradition and values.

He said it also provides opportunities to reward individual contributions to the society through honorary recognitions like chieftaincy titles and awards.