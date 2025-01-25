NNPC, Partners to Break Ground for Five Mini-LNG Projects in Ajaokuta Next Thursday

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and partners will be kick-starting the construction of five mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for next week Thursday.



The national oil company disclosed this yesterday in a public invitation posted on its official X handle.

The Mele Kyari-led NNPC listed the five mini-LNG plants as PRIME LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete).



Mini LNG is a small-scale gas plant that facilitates the production, storage and distribution of liquefied natural gas in smaller quantities through trucks with the presence of refuelling stations at strategic points. The model ensures that natural gas is delivered to last-mile customers who are outside of the existing pipeline network.



NNPC said the groundbreaking ceremony was themed: ‘From Gas to Prosperity: Catalysing Nigeria’s Economic Growth’, adding that the company was shaping a sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

“Join us for the groundbreaking ceremony of 5 Mini LNG Plants (PRIME LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete) as we take an important step towards

m Gas to Prosperity: Catalysing Nigeria’s Economic Growth Together, we are shaping a sustainable energy future for Nigeria”, the post read.



Kyari had in November last year hinted on the company’s plan to commence the building of new mini LNG plants in Nigeria this year but did not disclose the location of the plants.

However, speaking at the Practical Nigerian Content conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, early December last year, Chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, revealed that the five mini LNG plants being embarked upon by the NNPC would be sited in Ajaokuta.

“We are grateful to NNPC and industry experts for this significant investment in Ajaokuta. Five mini LNG plants will be flagged off early next year, marking a transformative step for our community and the country.

“This is great news for Nigeria and a critical opportunity to establish Ajaokuta as a technology hub driving innovation and industrial growth,” Akpoti-Uduaghan had said.