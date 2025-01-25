Blackout At Katsina NYSC Camp Despite Approval by Govt for Illumination

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Katsina State has remained without electricity supply despite approval by the state government to install solar-powered light in all areas in the camp.

The approval, which was given last year by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to the state’s Rural Electrification Board (REB) for the installation of the solar-powered light, has not been implemented.



The inability of the management of the board to implement Radda’s approval has thrown the MD Yusuf NYSC permanent orientation camp, located along Mani Road, Katsina, into darkness.

Speaking on the development during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ stream II Corps members deployed to the state, the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu, said nothing has been done despite the governor’s approval.



“I wish to remind the governor that since approval was given to the Rural Electrification Board (RED) to illuminate the camp, nothing has been done till now,” Sa’idu said while addressing the corps members yesterday.

He appealed to the management of the state rural electrification board to implement Governor Radda’s approval for the installation of the solar light in the camp.

Sa’idu, however, said 1,292 corps members comprising 807 males and 485 females have so far been duly registered for the 21-day orientation course in the state.

However, efforts by THISDAY to reach the REB General Manager, Engineer, Abubakar Matazu, to ascertain why the project was not executed proved futile, as he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his telephone line.

In another development, in reward for hard work, dedication and skills, the Activate Success International Foundation has rewarded five serving National Youth Service Corps Members with grants to support their businesses and initiatives.

The beneficiaries who received N750,000 and N500,000 include Enwemeka Blessing with the business name BLG couture, Abdumalik Ibrahim with Leeks Cakes and Akande Olaitan Sunday for the Unique Couture initiative.

Others are Blessing Ijeoma Omachi and Emmanuel Ali with Ada’s Soft Snacks and Ali’s Green Concepts respectively.

In collaboration with management of the NYSC scheme, founder of ASIF, Love Idoko Uloko, said the foundation is not

just presenting grants, but also investing into their dreams as well as nurturing potential, and sowing seeds of success that will flourish for years to come.

She said statistics reveal that Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate remains a pressing challenge with millions of young people struggling to find opportunities to thrive, adding that through the grant programme, the foundation is addressing the issue and creating a ripple effect of growth and innovation.

Uloko said the recipients have demonstrated creativity, resilience, and a clear vision for the future, and their ideas and potential are nothing short of extraordinary and should be emulated and diversified others.

She revealed that “As of today, ASIF has proudly supported 53 corps members through this initiative. These are not just numbers; they are lives transformed.

“Today, we are not just presenting grants, we are investing in dreams, nurturing potential, and sowing seeds of success that will flourish for years to come.

“Together, we have supported and inspired young Nigerians to pursue their gifts, discover their talents, and build purposeful lives. The selection was through a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based process.

“Looking ahead, the future of this programme is bright. ASIF is committed to scaling our efforts, reaching even more Nigerian youths, and expanding the scope of our initiatives. We envision a Nigeria where no dream is too small to pursue, where every young person has access to the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to succeed,” she added.