Transportation: Alkali Assures New NRC MD of Level Playing Ground

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has assured the newly appointed Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, of his ministry’s support in the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Receiving the new NRC Boss who formerly reported to the supervising ministry, the minister charged him to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear in the sector.

According to Alkali, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a right choice with the appointment of a seasoned and astute administrator in the person of Dr. Kayode who was former Commissioner for transportation in Lagos state during the administration of Babatunde Raji Fashola and also served as transport Secretary for the Federal Capital Territory in the immediate past administration.

It could be recalled that 0peifa succeeds Mr. Ben Iloanusi who was acting Managing Director following the retirement of former M.D, Engineer Fidet Okhiria after completing his second four-year tenure on 18th October, 2024.

While fielding questions from newsmen shortly, the new M.D assured that having followed keenly the vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the unwavering commitment of the transportation minister, his appointment will enable him contribute his quota towards actualizing the ongoing railway modernisation projects across the country.

“I see my appointment as a rare privilege to serve Nigeria and to work with Mr. President in transforming the rail transport system which is listed as one of the eight (8) Priorities and also to work with the minister in delivering the sound policies of the Federal government as it relates to the transportation industry”, he concluded.