Nigeria’s CHAN Opponents, Congo, Thrown Out of Competition

Congo, one of Nigeria’s opponents in Group D of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), have been disqualified.

The CAF Disciplinary Board announced yesterday that Congo fielded an ineligible player in their last match against Equatorial Guinea.

As a result, the last match played by Congo has been declared forfeited. Equatorial Guinea will now take the position of Congo in Group D of the African Nations Championship in August.

In addition to forfeiting the match, Congo Football Federation is also fined $10,000. The fine has to be paid within 69 days.

The whole episode centred on Congo fielding Mankou Nguembete Japhet Eloi in the last qualifying match.

The player is reported to have transferred from his local club in Congo to another club, Leones Vegetarianosin Equatorial Guinea when the match was played.

Congo reportedly didn’t present valid national licenses which is an essential requirement.