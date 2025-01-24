Maiha: FG Rehabilitating Grazing Reserves to Silence the Guns

•Stakeholders urge govt to support local farmers, manufacturers to reduce food inflation

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, yesterday said the ministry was working on rehabilitating the country’s grazing reserves to address conflicts and other security concerns associated with sector to improve food production.

The minister also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring safe, abundant, and sustainable food for every Nigerian.

He said working together with various stakeholders, the country can fight hunger and build a resilient and inclusive food system.

The minister spoke at the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme, “Food Security: Availability or Affordability?”

He said it was time to act and address challenges in the livestock sector to build a future of food security for all.

He said there was nothing currently more pressing than what to eat, and where to get food, adding that hunger remained a key challenge in the economy.

Maiha pointed out that while the country’s per capita food consumption was lower than the global average, it is steadily increasing due to rising incomes and urbanisation.

He noted however, that a significant gap exists between current production and the protein needs of the growing population.

He said animal-derived foods must supply 37 per cent to 44 per cent more protein to meet future demand.

The minister said the sector faced several challenges, including price instability, inefficient storage facilities, and limited access to resources for rural farmers.

According to him, “The current hunger situation in Nigeria can be addressed. For too long, this sector has been overlooked.

“Today, we are working to change that through systemisation, behavioral change, communication, and the development of value the chains.

“We aim to attract more people to the industry and enhance productivity in areas such as cattle, goats, poultry, honey, camels, and leather production.”

This came as stakeholders called on the government to support farmers to boost production and remain globally competitive, thereby making food more affordable for consumers.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the National Assembly remained committed to enhancing food security through strategic investments and oversight.

He said the parliament recently established a Committee on Nutrition and Food Security to address related issues by harmonising existing laws, improve funding for nutrition programmes, and reduce taxation on agricultural products during transit.

Represented by Chairman, House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. Chike Okafor, Abbas said food insecurity was worsening as reflected in recent reports.

He said, “For example, 26.5 million Nigerians currently face severe or crisis-level food insecurity. Recent floods, particularly the devastating ones in my region, have worsened this crisis.

“Furthermore, the National Meteorological Agency predicts more widespread flooding, which requires urgent intervention.”

The speaker stressed that malnutrition remained a critical challenge in country, adding that statistics show that 45 per cent of children under five suffer from malnutrition while 34 per cent of their diet is exclusively substandard, with only 18 per cent of children aged six to 36 months receive the minimum acceptable diet in terms of quality and quantity.

He said, “This raises serious concerns about the future cognitive and physical development of our children, who are expected to lead the nation in the coming decades.

“Food security involves ensuring that all people have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to lead healthy and active lives.

“The two primary pillars of food security—availability and affordability—are often debated. Both are crucial, with unique challenges and implications.”

He said factors influencing food availability – the physical presence of food, achieved through production, distribution, and storage systems – included increased crop yields, sustainable agricultural practices, efficient supply chains, and proper storage facilities.

However, he noted that rural areas in developing countries often face shortages due to poor infrastructure and low productivity.

On the other hand, Abbas said food affordability which ensures that individuals can purchase food without compromising other basic needs – is primarily influenced by income levels, food prices, and government policies. Programs like subsidies, price controls, and welfare initiatives are essential in making food affordable to all.

Nonetheless, Co-founder/Chief Executive, Tomato Jos, Ms. Mira Mehta, further noted that the country had witnessed a dramatic increase in food prices in recent years.

She attributed food inflation to the country’s low GDP per capita which had led to about 200 per cent increase in food prices compared to Kenya.

She also blamed the rising food prices on food importation, particularly wheat which is not grown in the country and requiring foreign currency to bring in.

Mehta added that it was currently difficult for local farmers to grow competitively even as manufacturer struggle to remain competitive in a global market dominated by China.

She called for a fine balance between producer and consumer needs, stressing that improving support for farmers could impact affordability.

The National President, All Farmers Association (AFAN), Mr. Kabiru Ibrahim said

Most Nigerians can’t afford food currently citing insecurity in food producing areas, climate change and Naira’s low purchasing power as causes of the present challenges.

He said the general believe that there’s currently no food stemmed from the fact that food was no longer affordable.

The AFAN president urged the government to support production of all staples in all the geo-political zones, and not wheat alone.