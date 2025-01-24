Kano Tackles Police over Ban on Public Gathering, Says Security Alert Unwarranted

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano state government has described the security alert issued by the state police command as unfounded and unwarranted.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs Ibrahim Waiya disclosed this at an emergency press conference Friday night in Kano.

The state Police Command had earlier issued a statement banning all public gatherings as the yearly religious Tijjani gathering is set to be conducted by the Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the Sani Abacha stadium.

A combined team of Security operatives barricaded the venue of the National Tijjaniyya Maulud blocking all entrances leading to the venue.

During the press conference, the State Commissioner of Information, said, “It has come to our attention with great concern that security agencies have blocked the venue designated for this highly significant religious event.”

“This action is not only unnecessary but also unjustified, as there has been no report of any security threat in Kano State that would warrant such an extreme measure.,

“The Kano State Government has not issued any complaints regarding insecurity, and we find the presence of security operatives at the venue of this significant religious activity unwarranted and unacceptable.”

He added,”I wish to categorically state that the National Tijjaniyya Maulud will hold as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday 25th Jan. 2025 from 8:00 and at Kofar Mata Stadium, as earlier planned.”

“This religious activity which has been on for the last 39 years, shall not be allowed to be obstructed, as the organization that organizes the annual event, is a body which is legitimately registered and recognized,” he said.

“Therefore, any attempt to obstruct the process of organizing a lawful gathering like this, is not only an encrochment on the citizens right of lawful assembly, but also a fundamental breach of right to religious practice in Nigeria.”

“We urge the Federal Government to immediately withdraw its security agencies from the venue and allow the event to proceed without hindrance.”

Waiya maintained that, Kofar Mata Stadium is a property of Kano State Government, saying that, there is no justification for any external force to obstruct a legitimate religious gathering

“Kano State has always been a beacon of peace and religious tolerance, and we will not accept any form of intimidation or undue interference in our internal affairs. We remain resolute in ensuring that the rights of our people to religious freedom and peaceful assembly are respected.” he stated.