Finchglow Chairman Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Finchglow Holdings celebrates its Chairman, Mr., who has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree of science (D.Sc) at the 55th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Lagos. 

The recognition highlights Adesina’s significant contributions to leadership and nation-building, as well as his dedication to advancing the energy and infrastructure sectors in Nigeria and beyond.

Adesina, who serves as the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, an energy and infrastructure organization with operations in 42 countries, was celebrated alongside other distinguished individuals for their exceptional impact on Nigeria’s development.

Commenting on the recognition, Group Managing Director, of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, stated: “This honor is a reflection of Dr. Adesina’s relentless drive for transformative leadership and his commitment to excellence, not only in his professional endeavors but also in his efforts to inspire others to build a better future. His vision and dedication to building a sustainable future inspire not just us at Finchglow Holdings but everyone striving to make a meaningful impact.”

