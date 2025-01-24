Ex-FCT Minister, Jerry Useni, Dies at 81

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, is dead. He was aged of 81.

He died yesterday after a protracted illness.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, announced the death in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

Mutfwang described Useni’s passing as a ‘tremendous loss’ to his family, the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the nation.

He highlighted Useni’s exemplary leadership, commitment to service, and tireless efforts to promote peace and security, particularly in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State.

The governor recounted the illustrious career of the late general, who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, and Minister of the FCT.

“After retiring from the military, General Useni transitioned into politics, where he continued his service to the nation. He served as Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

He, however, applauded Useni’s life of selfless service, his profound contributions to the military, politics, and community.

Mutfwang noted that Useni’s legacy of compassion, kindness, generosity, and dedication to the well-being of others would endure in the lives of those he impacted.

Born February 16, 1943, Useni came to national limelight when he was appointed Military Governor of the defunct Bendel State in January 1984.

In 1998, he was rumored as a likely successor to the late General Sani Abacha. But Useni claimed the decision to appoint Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar instead was based on protocol.

Ten years later, Useni insisted Abacha died a natural death, contrary to rumours that he died after eating a poisoned apple.

In August 2001, he was appointed head of a delegation from the Arewa Consultative Forum to meet and discuss common goals with Northern governors and other leaders.

In 2003, he was Deputy National Chairman, North for the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and in November 2004, he was locked in an internal ANPP struggle with Chief Donald Etiebet, the National Chairman.

In May 2006, he left the ANPP to become chairman of a new party, the Democratic People’s Party, taking with him other members of the progressive wing of the ANPP.

He was however suspended indefinitely in December 2008, for saying the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa was a national sacrifice.

He was succeeded by Biodun Ogunbiyi, who criticised Useni’s alleged poor leadership, resulting in failure to win any seats in the Senate or House of Representatives in the April 2007 elections.

Useni ran for election as Senator for Plateau South in April 2011 on the DPP platform, but was defeated by Victor Lar of the PDP. He tried again in 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party and won.

In October 2018, Useni won the PDP primaries to run for Plateau governorship, but lost to Simon Lalong with 595,582 votes to 546,813.

Useni challenged the results of the election on the ground that Lalong was ineligible to assume the position of governor, having submitted a different certificate to INEC, bearing different name to Simon Bako Lalong.

But the three panel of justices led by Justice Halima Salami struck out Useni’s petition, affirming Lalong’s election for lack of substantial evidence to prove the discrepancy of names in the certificate Lalong submitted to INEC.

Useni appealed the judgement of the tribunal at both the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court but lost. The judgment from the courts ended his ambition to rule Plateau State, and had since led a quiet life till his passing yesterday.