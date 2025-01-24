Ex-Aquatics Federation President Canvasses Support for Dolphin Swimming League

Former President of the Aquatics Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, has called for more support to the organisers of the Dolphin Swimming League, which is a vital platform for nurturing young swimmers.

The Dolphin Swimming League, now in its sixth season, is the first private school swimming tournament in Nigeria. It is organized by Dynaspro Promotion Limited and Advanta Interactive Limited, with technical support from the Lagos State Swimming Association and the Aquatics Federation of Nigeria. The league has produced swimmers who have represented various states and Nigeria in local and international tournaments. It has also received endorsements from the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF).

Speaking at the third leg of season six, held at the Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School in Ikoyi, Fatayi-Williams praised the organizers for their consistency and urged state governments to emulate such initiatives.

“I’m so happy that the organizers have been able to keep the league going up to this season six. You can see the excitement from the children, and this is the benefit of this kind of program. This league format has kept the swimmers training regularly because they know they have legs of the competition coming along. So it makes it easier for the coaches to keep the swimmers working, and over the years, this league has produced swimmers that went on to represent the country at the junior level in the region, on the continent, and even at the World Junior Championships. That shows the quality of products that have come out of this league,” he said.

He added, “Unfortunately, not enough has been done at the state level. The states are all waiting for national competitions. This is a great competition, and I hope the organizers will get support to establish this in Abuja, Asaba, Port Harcourt, and other states that prioritize swimming as a sport.”

Head of School at LPSS, Dipa Donald-Horsefall, expressed her satisfaction with the league’s continuous improvement. “The Dolphin Swimming League is getting better and better every season in terms of technique. I think everybody is taking their technique a lot more seriously now, which is fantastic. Looking at each individual, each school, and also the bigger picture, Nigeria trying to get us on the map, it’s an honor to have stakeholders like the former President of the Aquatics Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, being part of the third leg here at LPSS.”

Ruth Mark, Assistant Brand Manager at Sosa Fruit Drink, also voiced her support for the league. “I’m quite impressed with the turnout here for the Dolphin Swimming League. You can see the dedication of the parents supporting their children, and the swimmers are very passionate and carefree, meaning they are not scared of anything; they just want to go for it. This is healthy competition as well. The standard of the pool and the coaches are well-dedicated and know what they are here for,” Mark said.