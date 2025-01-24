  • Friday, 24th January, 2025

CONGRATULATIONS, THISDAY

Nigeria | 56 minutes ago

 I have a hobby of writing opinion articles and sending them to a variety of newspaper houses for publishing. Among the newspapers that I usually send my articles to, I have found out that THISDAY newspaper most often favourably publishes my articles. Thank you very much, THISDAY newspapers! This has been very encouraging to me as I try to develop my writing skills. I really appreciate your prompt publication of my articles.

Congratulations on your 30th Anniversary. 

Daniel Ighakpe,

FESTAC Town, Lagos

